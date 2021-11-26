NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Nagy said he’s grateful to power through the distraction of being on the hot seat leading into Thursday’s game.

“When there’s distractions, which is in every sport, in all facets of life — there’s always going to be distractions,” Nagy said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “It’s how you handle them. And again, we got the win today, and it could’ve went a lot of different ways. But the reason why we got the win is because of how they handled the distractions, you know? That’s where to me, when you’re in this business and you lead people, it’s my job to make sure of honest and open communication. That’s where, for me, I just can’t tell you how much this win means today to me because of what they did.”

Bears QB Andy Dalton reiterated that they are focused on winning despite the rumors on Nagy’s situation.

“I think that, like I said, there’s a lot that has gone on,” said Dalton. “The most important thing is the guys in the locker room staying together throughout it all. Regardless of what’s being reported, regardless of what’s going on in the outside and stuff, there’s still a lot of season left. For us, the focus is on winning games. I think that’s the biggest thing for us is just doing everything we can to put our best foot forward and to make the most of the next one, and that was today, and we did that.”

Bears HC Matt Nagy said Justin Fields (ribs) is their starting quarterback when he is healthy: “When Justin (Fields) is healthy, he’s the starter. That keeps it pretty simple.” (Kevin Fishbain)

said (ribs) is their starting quarterback when he is healthy: “When Justin (Fields) is healthy, he’s the starter. That keeps it pretty simple.” (Kevin Fishbain) Nagy refuted a report which said Bears’ owner George McCaskey ordered him to start Fields: “[That] couldn’t be further from the truth.” (Dan Weiderer)

ordered him to start Fields: “[That] couldn’t be further from the truth.” (Dan Weiderer) Nagy confirmed that Fields is dealing with cracked ribs. (Dan Weiderer)

Ian Rapoport reports that Lions RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) is considered “day-to-day” after leaving Thursday’s game.

The injuries are starting to mount for the Packers’ offensive line, as Green Bay lost Elgton Jenkins for the season to a torn ACL. Jenkins was filling in at left tackle for David Bakhtiari, who is still recovering from a torn ACL last December. So the next man up will once again be third-string OT Yosh Nijman.

“Man, he’s been so versatile for us,” Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “He can play every position on the line; I think he’s played at least four of them. So, definitely hate to see that happen … but with Dave’s status unknown, we have to rely on probably Yosh. He’s played some good football for us. Proud of the way he stepped in.”

According to Jeremy Fowler, there’s a “good chance” Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith returns at some point in the team’s final six weeks after sitting out following back surgery.

returns at some point in the team’s final six weeks after sitting out following back surgery. As for CB Jaire Alexander, Fowler says the Packer should know his outlook “soon” for the rest of the year.