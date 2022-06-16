NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Davante Adams

Bears

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the perception on Bears QB Justin Fields inside the NFL seems to match that of the public; that the 2021 first-rounder has an uphill battle to succeed with the roster Chicago put around him this offseason. Per one AFC scout: “God bless him and good luck. Good thing he can make things happen on his own. Long road ahead.”

Fields admitted that he’s not yet prepared for Week 1 of the regular season, which is understandable given it’s June: “No. I’m not ready for the season to start. I’m the type of guy that likes to know I’m prepared so right now I’m just being honest. We’re not ready to play a game right now but when that time comes, we will be ready. Right now, no I’m not ready to play a game.” (Courtney Cronin)

Bears TE Ryan Griffin had high praise of TE Cole Kmet and thinks he has enough “size, versatility, ball skills” to be successful: “He’s got it all. It’d be easier for me to say what he doesn’t have. He’s got the whole bag. Size, versatility, ball skills, want-to in the run game. He’s a helluva player.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers admitted that the offense must change now that the team doesn’t have WR Davante Adams.

“The offense has to change,” Rodgers said, via PackersWire.com. “Last year, when you have a guy who is that talented, it’s probably not an exaggeration to say that 80 percent of the plays in the passing game were designed specifically for 17, so we’re obviously gonna do some things a little different.”