NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Davante Adams

Bears
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the perception on Bears QB Justin Fields inside the NFL seems to match that of the public; that the 2021 first-rounder has an uphill battle to succeed with the roster Chicago put around him this offseason. Per one AFC scout: “God bless him and good luck. Good thing he can make things happen on his own. Long road ahead.”
- However, Fowler adds the team is happy with Fields internally and believes that he’s progressed with his mechanics and accuracy this offseason.
- Fields admitted that he’s not yet prepared for Week 1 of the regular season, which is understandable given it’s June: “No. I’m not ready for the season to start. I’m the type of guy that likes to know I’m prepared so right now I’m just being honest. We’re not ready to play a game right now but when that time comes, we will be ready. Right now, no I’m not ready to play a game.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Bears TE Ryan Griffin had high praise of TE Cole Kmet and thinks he has enough “size, versatility, ball skills” to be successful: “He’s got it all. It’d be easier for me to say what he doesn’t have. He’s got the whole bag. Size, versatility, ball skills, want-to in the run game. He’s a helluva player.” (Kevin Fishbain)
- Bears fifth-round OL Braxton Jones said he was initially surprised to get first-team reps at left tackle in minicamp but any shock “went away quick.” (Cronin)
Lions
- Tim Twentyman of DetriotLions.com mentions players who have had an impressive minicamp performance for the team, including QB David Blough, first-round DE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Quintez Cephus, RB D’Andre Swift, and TE Shane Zylstra.
- The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke write Blough could make a serious push for the backup quarterback job currently held by Tim Boyle.
- Another intense competition that’s been set up heading into training camp is at No. 3 running back, where Baumgardner and Burke note Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike and Gregg Bell all have a chance to seize the job and roster spot.
- The two say Lions WR Kalif Raymond is pretty locked in as the No. 5 receiver and punt returner, but Detroit could keep six and does have to ease first-round WR Jameson Williams back into things. Cephus is the leader for that spot now, with Trinity Benson and undrafted rookie Kalil Pimpleton some potential challengers.
- So far during minicamp, Lions LB Chris Board has worked as the starter ahead of 2021 fourth-round LB Derrick Barnes, per Baumgardner and Burke.
- They add that although Detroit re-signed LB Jarrad Davis, he might be a better fit as a sub-package edge rusher right now than as a true off-ball linebacker.
- At cornerback, Baumgardner and Burke say Will Harris has worked as the starter and will be challenged during camp by Jeff Okudah and Jerry Jacobs.
- 2021 third-round CB Ifeatu Melifonwu is moving to safety, according to Baumgardner and Burke, although a hamstring injury this spring hampered that.
Packers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers admitted that the offense must change now that the team doesn’t have WR Davante Adams.
“The offense has to change,” Rodgers said, via PackersWire.com. “Last year, when you have a guy who is that talented, it’s probably not an exaggeration to say that 80 percent of the plays in the passing game were designed specifically for 17, so we’re obviously gonna do some things a little different.”
