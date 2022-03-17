NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Bears OL Lucas Patrick‘s two year, $8 million deal includes a $2.965 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.035 million and $3.8 million and an annual $100,000 workout bonus. His 2022 base salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
- Bears LB Nicholas Morrow‘s contract is for one year and $5 million max value, with a $1.25 millon signing bonus, $1.25 million guaranteed salary, up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and a $2 million playtime and playoffs incentive. (Wilson)
- The Bears announced that they have released LS Beau Brinkley.
Lions
- Lions GM Brad Holmes had high praise of recently signed WR DJ Chark and thinks he fits their system: “We’re all about culture and we’re all about fit and that’s what DJ’s gonna bring. He fits what we’re about.” (Eric Woodyard)
Packers
- Packers P Pat O’Donnell‘s two-year, $4 million deal includes a $950,000 signing bonus and base salaries of $1.12 million in 2022 and $1.2 million in 2023. He’s also owed a $650,000 roster bonus by the third day of the 2023 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
Vikings
- Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah believes QB Kirk Cousins‘ extension was a “win-win” for both sides. (Ben Goessling)
- Vikings DT Harrison Phillips‘ three-year, $19.5 million contract includes a $7 million signing bonus, his $1.45 million salary in 2022 is guaranteed, his $4.45 million salary for 2023 is guaranteed for injury at signing, skill, and cap if on roster by the third day of the 2023 league year, while he’ll also earn a non-guaranteed salary of $6.45 million in 2024. (Aaron Wilson)
- Chris Tomasson reports the Vikings informed CB Mackensie Alexander that they won’t be re-signing him this offseason but there are several teams interested in him.
