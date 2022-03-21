NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
Adam Jahns of The Athletic notes that Bears GM Ryan Poles made a risky decision to sign DT Larry Ogunjobi to a large deal, which ended up falling through when Ogunjobi failed his physical.
Jahns adds that Poles was quick to recover from the Ogunjobi deal by signing DL Justin Jones to a two-year deal, recruiting him hard to leave the Chargers.
“He said, ‘I really think you fit right in with our guys. You fit right in with our scheme. You fit right in with what we’re trying to accomplish. The way you go about your work, the way you go about as a character, as a man, it just fits in with what we have going on with the Bears,’” Jones said, via The Athletic. “I just fell in love with the conversation we had, and I believed in what he was talking about, and here we are.”
- Jahns lists some other fits for the Bears in free agency based on connections in the coaching staff or front office. The Colts and Chiefs connections HC Matt Eberflus and Poles have could put LT Eric Fisher, DT Jarran Reed, DE Melvin Ingram and S Tyrann Mathieu in play.
- Assistant GM Ian Cunningham would be familiar with former Eagles DE Derek Barnett and CB Steven Nelson, while OC Luke Getsy would know former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, OL Billy Turner and CB Kevin King.
Lions
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson and N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu will have top 30 visits with the Jets.
Packers
- NBC Sports’ Peter King reports the Raiders first reached out to the Packers about WR Davante Adams last Sunday right before the start of free agency. They chatted half a dozen times over the next few days and settled on a first and second-round pick as the value.
- The Raiders initially didn’t want to give up both picks in 2022 but Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was adamant about that to give them the flexibility to replace Adams right away.
Vikings
- The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd writes Browns QB Baker Mayfield and his reps thought the team would go after Vikings QB Kirk Cousins given HC Kevin Stefanski‘s familiarity with him. However, the Browns never seriously considered trying to trade for Cousins.
