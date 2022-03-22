NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Bears DL Al-Quadin Muhammad‘s two-year, $8 million contract includes a $1 million signing bonus, $3.3 million guaranteed, salaries of $1.5 million and $2.5 million guaranteed, an $800,000 roster bonus, $35,294 per game in active roster bonuses per year, and a $1 million playtime and playoffs incentive. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Bears’ new deal with WR Equanimeous St. Brown is for one year at $965,000. (Aaron Wilson)
Lions
- Lions WR Kalif Raymond‘s two-year, $5 million contract with the team includes a $1.25 million signing bonus and $2.85 million in total guarantees. In 2022 it carries a base salary of $1.3 million fully guaranteed and has up to $1.5 million in incentives. (Doug Kyed)
Packers
- Packers TE Robert Tonyan‘s deal with the team is worth $3.75 million with an additional $1.75 million in incentives, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Sentinel-Journal.
- Silverstein adds Green Bay had to pay a little more of a premium because there were at least three other teams interested in signing Tonyan despite his torn ACL last season.
Vikings
- Chris Tomasson reports Vikings QB Sean Mannion‘s one-year deal with Minnesota is worth just under $1.3 million and includes $300,000 in guaranteed money.
