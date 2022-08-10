NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Regarding Bears LB Roquan Smith requesting a trade, DE Robert Quinn believes that Smith is deserving of a new contract: “You don’t get a lot of opportunities to sign new contracts. I’m sure he wants to get as much as possible. Respectfully, I think he deserves it too. But it’s a business. One side doesn’t want to pay him and he wants to get paid.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Lions

Lions WR DJ Chark will see his role increase in Detroit’s offense and is hoping to be more consistent than he was in Jacksonville.

“Just different concepts that they’re asking me to do that I just haven’t really done since like maybe like my second year in the league, I might have done a few of the things but just consistently throughout the years I haven’t been,” Chark said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So there’s a lot of nuances in the playbook that’s allowing me to move around.”

Lions GM Brad Holmes didn’t disclose a timetable for the return of first-round WR Jameson Williams other than to say it wouldn’t be Week 1, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said QB Jordan Love is proving to be more consistent with his decision-making: “You always saw the flashes. I think you’re seeing more consistent day-to-day decision-making.” (Matt Schneidman)

Gutekunst indicated Packers first-round DL Devonte Wyatt is being evaluated for a concussion, WR Randall Cobb did not practice on Wednesday due to a foot injury, and TE Dominique Dafney is out after suffering a knee injury. (Ryan Wood)

