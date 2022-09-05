NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

“I think there’s progress being made,” Poles said, via BearsWire.com . “He looks comfortable. [With] his technique and his fundamentals and his feet—and then a new offense, new coaches, new system—there’s a lot going on both physically and mentally. I thought as the preseason has played out and even practice, you could see things start to slow down and him read defenses quicker and pull the trigger, and it was really cool to see him finish up that way.”

Bears WRs Byron Pringle and third-round rookie Velus Jones both participated in practice after dealing with their respective injuries over the past few weeks, as did C Lucas Patrick. (Brad Biggs)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell jokingly responded when asked if OC Ben Johnson is ready to call plays: “Yeah. But I think I am, too.” (Colton Pouncy)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on if LT David Bakhtiari and RT Elgton Jenkins would be starting against the Vikings: "You'll have to wait until Sunday." (Tom Silverstein)

Vikings

Vikings CB Chandon Sullivan must deal with playing against his former team when he goes against the Packers in Week 1.

“I’m excited for a number of reasons,” Sullivan said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “It’s the first game, so you’re always excited about that. It’s the first game in a new jersey, and I’m going against my old team. So you know I’m full of emotions, but I’ll be ready.”