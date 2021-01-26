NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

ESPN’s Field Yates notes the Bears are hiring Henry Burris as their quality control coach. Burris spent the 2020 season on the Bears’ staff.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer believes that the Bears should do everything in their power to get their top-three choices at quarterback. He lists Texans' QB Deshaun Watson, Lions' QB Matthew Stafford, and the 2021 NFL Draft as potential options for the franchise.

New Lions’ HC Dan Campbell has been filling out his staff with OC Anthony Lynn, former Eagles’ assistant coach Duce Staley, and DC Aaron Glenn, who could receive looks at head coach around the league as soon as next season.

Campbell spoke about where and how he will go about looking at filling out the rest of his staff.

“You’re making a ton of phone calls about guys, in reference to guys, trying to do your due diligence,” Campbell said, via Albert Breer of SI. “I’ve said all along, I said it on my interview, I don’t want to hire guys just because they’re my friends. Now, if I happen to find a guy who I know is a dang good coach, and he’s a friend, I’ll do it. But I’m not kidding when I say we’re looking everywhere. I’m using Chris Spielman as a resource, and we are looking everywhere. I’m looking in Canadian football, I’m looking in college football, we’re still looking in the league, I know of a high school coach right now that I’m thinking of, how do I get him on this staff. You know why? Because he’s a dang good coach. He just needs to grow and learn, that’s all. So that’s what I’m in the process of. All the great coaches, and all the great people I have a ton of respect for in this business, have all said the same thing, it’s the same message, there’s a lot of things that come out, but here’s the one constant that they all say: Do not rush your staff, do not rush hiring your staff, do not do it because this is the most important decision I’ll make. And we’re not.”

Glazer notes that the Patriots, Colts, and 49ers would all be a good fit for Stafford.

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein writes the main goal for the Lions in a trade will be augmenting their draft pick cache to fuel their rebuild, as they only have five picks in 2021 right now.

The Lions could also pursue a veteran reclamation project like Jameis Winston, who Campbell knows from his time with the Saints, Jacoby Brissett, Mitchell Trubisky or even potentially Sam Darnold.

helped BYU QB with his decision to turn pro. Giants assistant DB coach Anthony Blevins interviewed for the Lions ST coordinator vacancy. (Jordan Raanan)

interviewed for the Lions ST coordinator vacancy. (Jordan Raanan) The Lions are expected to hire Eagles ST coordinator Dave Fipp, however. (Birkett)

