NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that the Bears are the most quarterback-hungry team in the NFL, given that GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy ‘s jobs could be on the line this season.

is willing to go to Chicago, the Bears should give Seattle whatever it takes in order to complete a trade. Schefter says that while there are no untouchable players, the team only has the No. 20 draft pick and no quarterback to return to Seattle. Lions Despite swinging a trade for former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff from the Rams as a part of a blockbuster quarterback swap, new Lions GM Brad Holmes reiterated that they’re not ruling out taking a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round. “I don’t think when you’re picking this high that you can be ‘out’ on any position,” Holmes said on NFL Media’s Huddle and Flow podcast with Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter. “But obviously, quarterback is such an important position and I just think it’s good drafting business, always, to be very, very thorough on that quarterback class – regardless of what your situation is. When I was with the Rams, I always said, regardless of what you have at quarterback [you have to be thorough], and especially now, it’s the same approach. It is a good crop coming out this year, but it’s definitely not a position that will be ignored by us by any means.”

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Lions had discussions about tagging WR Kenny Golladay with intent to trade him, but the team did not want to get stuck paying franchise money if they couldn’t move him.

Months removed from a highly scrutinized fourth-down decision to kick a field goal that ultimately ended the Packers season, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur admitted that he should have communicated better with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the Packers NFC Championship loss to Tampa Bay.

“One thing you definitely learn: I know my communication with [Rodgers] should have been better in that situation,” LaFleur told Peter King in his Football Morning in America column. “Maybe on that third down we do something a little bit different. His mindset was, We got four downs here. It comes down to communication, and that’s something I gotta learn from and be better with him.”

