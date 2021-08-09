NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Though it’s been with the second team, Bears first-round QB Justin Fields‘ arm talent has been apparent throughout training camp as a distinguishing factor from the other quarterbacks on the roster.

“When you see a quarterback throw the ball, it’s a lot of different, obviously, throws that (Fields) can make and (it’s) a lot of different throwing angles he can throw from and things like that,” Bears WR Allen Robinson said via the Athletic’s Adam Jahns. “As a receiver, you definitely notice those things. Again, he’s a very natural thrower. He can get the ball out of his hands. He has a big arm and things like that. You definitely notice it for a receiver.”

It’s the mental side of things that Chicago is asking Fields to improve upon more now. So far, Bears HC Matt Nagy is happy with the progress Fields has shown, though not enough to dissuade him from starting QB Andy Dalton yet.

“I know there’s a lot of praise in regards to where he’s at right now with the mental side of it. But there (are) still times we all got to be real in this thing, and I think the learning curve of where he’s at, he’s at a great place, but are there still mistakes? Yeah, of course,” Nagy said. “There (are) still times where Andy and Nick (Foles) are making mistakes. But (Fields) learns from them, and I think that’s where it’s valuable at night time and throughout the day when we’re watching tape, is to let him see it, so now he can take that and use it the next time he’s out there. But he’s very talented. He knows that.”

Nagy mentioned Bears LB Roquan Smith will be held out of practice due to a groin injury: “I feel better than worse with that.” (Brad Biggs)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said CB Jeff Okudah is “really starting to come on” with his development.

“Like Okudah, I think he’s really starting to come on,” Campbell said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “He’s playing like, ‘Alright, man. I am a bad dude. I dare you to throw it over here.’ Which is what we want.”

