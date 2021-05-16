NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

The Bears raised some eyebrows when they released veteran LT Charles Leno and made their intentions clear to move second-round OT Teven Jenkins to that spot. Jenkins had his breakout season last year playing on the right side but he played some left tackle at Oklahoma State before moving to the right side because of injuries.

“And the thing about the left tackle and right tackle, really both tackles nowadays … (they’ve) got to be athletes and good enough and have the range to, shoot, you’ve got Khalil Mack lining up over the right tackle now,” Bears OL coach Juan Castillo said via the Athletic’s Adam Jahns. “So that guy better be pretty good. So both tackles nowadays have to be pretty good, and the thing is that Teven has God-given ability. It’s my job to get that God-given ability to produce and perform.”

Castillo also is high on Bears fifth-round OT Larry Borom, who will start out behind RT Germain Ifedi and eventually push him for a job.

“I know Germain’s going to get mad at me, but (Borom) is a better athlete than Germain,” Castillo said. “G’s going to get pissed at me, but (Borom’s) a powerful guy. He’s not as long as Germain, but he played at 352. Now he got skinny, wanted to make those swimsuit issues, he got down to (322). But that’s not what he needs to play at. He’s going to get back up to around (332), so that’s still 20 pounds lighter than he was before. But he’s a big man who’s athletic, who played good competition. We’re excited. We’re going to put him over there behind Germain and let him compete with Germain.”

Lions

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson said he is working hard to improve and make the city of Detroit proud.

“I’m preparing myself to be the best player that I can be, and I know my ceiling is high,” Hockenson said, via Eric Woodyard. “I know I can do what other people in this league do, and just being able to prepare myself for that. And maybe it doesn’t happen and maybe it does, but I’m just preparing to be the best that I can be, the best that Detroit wants me to be — and trust me, there’s not more of a critic about myself than myself.”

Hockenson also said he’s been impressed so far with Lions HC Dan Campbell‘s approach to the team.

“Coach Campbell is one of those guys; he’s a player’s coach. He wants you to talk to him. He wants you to reach out to him and tell him what’s going on,” Hockenson said. “He doesn’t care. He just doesn’t want any BS, and we all get that. We don’t want that either. So, I think we’re all on the same page in that aspect and we’re all really excited to get this ball rolling.”

Lions QB Jared Goff recognizes Hockenson’s success so far and is looking forward to working with him.

“I’m excited. I’ve talked to T.J. a bunch, we’ve thrown together a handful of times, and he’s been great,” Goff said. “He’s obviously a great player and has had a great first few years in the league, and hopefully we can continue to build on that. I want to hopefully get him some more targets and touches — he’s one of our top guys on offense — and see what he can do.”

Campbell highlighted WRs Tom Kennedy and UDFA Jonathan Adams as two players who were impressive during rookie minicamp but added: “There are none of these guys that we dislike.” (Justin Rogers)

Vikings

Vikings’ rookie QB Kellen Mond has been watching films of the team’s offense and current QB Kirk Cousins to get a feel for how the offense works ahead of his first NFL season.

“Being able to watch Kirk on certain cutups . . . really enjoy watching his execution, his footwork, just watching how he’s able to go through reads and pretty much master the offense,” Mond said, via Lindsey Young of Vikings.com. “The more I watch him, the more I’m able to mimic his footwork, his cadence, which is huge in the NFL. There are so many things I need to learn, but I feel like I’m in a phenomenal organization with phenomenal talent and obviously can’t wait to get to work with Kirk also.”

Mond said Cousins reached out to him after he was drafted and the two have been maintaining good communication.

“He was just congratulating me and telling me he couldn’t wait to work with me. I said the same,” Mond said. “When I got drafted, I knew what type of opportunity it was for me to be able to learn from a veteran, a guy who has been in multiple systems and been under center, playing in a great offense. Just be able to learn how he’s able to lead when he gets out here with J.J. [Justin Jefferson], Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook. Just watching how [Kirk is] able to communicate and really just learn. Just him being a mentor and being able to watch him, that’s what I’m excited for.”