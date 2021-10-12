NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Bears continue to be more than open to the idea of trading QB Nick Foles but so far teams aren’t interested.
- Bears first-round QB Justin Fields underwent tests on the knee he hyperextended Sunday and he shouldn’t miss any time. Bears HC Matt Nagy praised Fields’ toughness, as the rookie only missed two snaps on Sunday. (Tom Pelissero)
- Bears S Tashaun Gipson had high praise for CB Jaylon Johnson: “When some of my buddies that play for the Dolphins, when they came here, I told them, ’33 is gonna be a star in this league. When y’all see him practice, he’s the real deal.’ And everything I said come to fruition.” (Kevin Fishbain)
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears worked out TE Alex Ellis.
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said WR Tyrell Williams is not close to returning from his concussion. He’s been on injured reserve since after Week 1: “It’s off in the distance.” (Justin Rogers)
- Lions placed WR Quintez Cephus on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed WR Javon McKinley to their practice squad.
- Lions released TE Jared Pinkney from their practice squad.
- Lions signed CB Mark Gilbert off of the Steelers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- The Athletic’s Arif Hasan expects the Vikings to continue rotating Rashod Hill and first-round rookie Christian Darrisaw at left tackle until either Hill proves he’s demonstrably better or Darrisaw shows the speed of the game isn’t too much for him to handle a full game.
- Vikings re-signed WR Dan Chisena.
