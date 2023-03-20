NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles was in a pretty great negotiating position with the No. 1 overall pick before he traded it to the Panthers. And while he got a haul from Carolina, he had weighed the possibility of doing something even bigger, trading down with the Texans first at No. 2 overall and then moving down the board again with the Panthers. Ultimately, though, it might have been a gamble that left Poles holding the bag, so he went with the sure offer in hand from the Panthers.

“I thought there was an opportunity to do something historically pretty cool with a trade from one to two and two to nine. That had potential to add more draft capital this year, and then the possibility that you’re sitting on three ones in the following year. That had my attention,” Poles said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “But my gut told me to trigger on it now. At the combine, I thought those quarterbacks did an outstanding job in their interview process. A lot of teams felt really good about some of those guys, but as you get further away from the combine, maybe there’s a bad pro day or something that turns teams off.”

Lions

Per Aaron Wilson, the Lions re-signed K Michael Badgley to a one-year, $1.232 million deal with $350,000 guaranteed, a $152,500 signing bonus, a salary of $1.08 million, and $197,500 fully guaranteed.

Vikings

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings’ contract with DL Dean Lowry is for three years at $8.5 million with $7.9 million guaranteed. It also includes a signing bonus of $3 million.

is for three years at $8.5 million with $7.9 million guaranteed. It also includes a signing bonus of $3 million. Wilson adds that the team is re-signing K Greg Joseph for one year at $2 million with $1.7 million guaranteed and a $500,000 signing bonus. His salary is $1.5 million and $1.2 million of it is guaranteed.

for one year at $2 million with $1.7 million guaranteed and a $500,000 signing bonus. His salary is $1.5 million and $1.2 million of it is guaranteed. Ben Goessling reports that the Vikings’ deal with DE Marcus Davenport includes an $8.5 million signing bonus, a $1 million workout bonus, up to $2 million in per-game roster bonuses, and a $1.5 million base salary fully guaranteed for 2023.

includes an $8.5 million signing bonus, a $1 million workout bonus, up to $2 million in per-game roster bonuses, and a $1.5 million base salary fully guaranteed for 2023. Minnesota CB Terell Smith has formally met with the 49ers, Dolphins, Jaguars, and Steelers. He also has top-30 visits scheduled with the Commanders and Vikings. (Justin Melo)