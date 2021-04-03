NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears’ GM Ryan Pace was not happy to let go of CB Kyle Fuller but says it was one of the decisions the team had to make due to the cap situation in 2021.

“We knew what we were gonna be in for. We knew we had to make some tough decisions,” Pace said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “You saw throughout the league some teams releasing multiple starters. Every team had hard decisions to make [in] a year where projection with the cap is almost a $30 million difference of where it projected to be. With us, it came down to one player, but we plan these things far in advance. We always have contingency plans. And we wish Kyle nothing but the best.”

Packers

With young QB Jordan Love waiting in the wings, Packers’ starting QB Aaron Rodgers is still unsure about his future in Green Bay. When asked why he wouldn’t say he is a Packer for life, Rodgers joked: “You and I both know that’s not how it works.”

“So far, it’s definitely been my team,” Rodgers told Kenny Mayne of ESPN. “I said last year I didn’t know if that was actually possible to be able to finish there. I still feel that’s kind of where we’re at. I don’t know that a lot of that is in my hands. I guess we’ll just kind of see as we go.”

Tony Pauline reports that Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst was on hand for Oregon’s pro day in order to watch S Jevon Holland, but also spent time with CB Deommodore Lenoir and CB Thomas Graham Jr.

Vikings

Xavier Woods ‘ o Vikings’ S‘ o ne-year deal includes a $1 million base salary, a $500,000 signing bonus, $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses, $1.5 million fully guaranteed, and has a cap number of $1.734357 million. It also includes incentives up to $500,000 that could make the contract worth as much as $2.25 million. ( Chris Tomasson

According to Taylor Bisciotti, Vikings GM Rick Spielman was in attendance of Oregon’s pro day on Friday.