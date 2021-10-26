NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears OT Jason Peters believes fifth-round OT Larry Borom will return next week, while second-round OT Teven Jenkins is still a few weeks away. (Sean Hammond)

Packers

According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, the current expectation is Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be activated off of injured reserve this week in preparation for the game against Arizona on Thursday.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said WR Davante Adams is feeling fine after being put on the COVID list: "I have talked to him. He seems to be health-wise doing OK. Obviously, he's disappointed." (Ryan Wood)

Rodgers mentioned the team can win without Adams: "I don't know. We're not a better team without him, that's for sure. Look at each of those games, we just found a way." (Pro Football Talk)

Rodgers added the veteran free agents that the front office brought in have provided a spark and shouted out the job they have done: “You love when you can plug in veteran players who can play at a high level.” (Tom Silverstein)

Vikings

With Vikings CB Patrick Peterson down for a while with a hamstring injury, 2020 third-round CB Cameron Dantzler will have another chance in the starting lineup. Dantzler believes he’s ready to make the most of it in large part due to Peterson’s mentorship since he arrived in Minnesota this offseason.

“He basically just told me to do what I do – do what I do best. Go out there and be confident, play with swagger. Just be Cam, go out there and play ball. That’s basically what he tells me. He’s straightforward,” Dantzler said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “He’s like a grandfather to me, basically. He’s straightforward. He’s that guy who’s going to be 100, keep it real with you, and be straightforward. He’s just like, ‘It’s your time. (I’ll) be out a few weeks. Just go out there and make plays.’”

The Athletic’s Chad Graff doesn’t see the Vikings overextending themselves to trade for cornerback help ahead of the deadline. If anything, he thinks they’re more likely to make a waiver claim or swap depth players with another team.

However, Graff lists cornerback as the team’s top need this offseason, as Dantzler, Harrison Hand and Kris Boyd are the only three under contract.

and are the only three under contract. Graff shoots down rumors the Vikings asked for Broncos QB Drew Lock in the trade involving DE Stephen Weatherly .

in the trade involving DE . Graff mentions the Vikings don’t think third-round G Wyatt Davis is close to ready to start. He also notes third-round LB Chazz Surratt is expected to play a more prominent role in 2022 as he develops given he only played the position in college for a couple of seasons.