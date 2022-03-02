NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus spoke about how he will build a bond with QB Justin Fields, as the two men are now inextricably linked.

“I’ve gotten some advice from several of my mentors about it. And I just think, be yourself. I don’t think there’s any one particular thing you want to say or do,” Eberflus said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “I just think be yourself and be genuine. I think building a relationship is always that. When you go look someone in the eyes and tell them the truth then they can be on the same page. And be vulnerable sometimes. Say, ‘I made a mistake. I didn’t do that right.’ Say that to them. I think that’s how you build trust and how you build a relationship.”

Per Fansided’s Matt Lombardo, there are agents who are skeptical that Bears WR Allen Robinson will cash in during free agency this offseason: “Is Allen Robinson at this stage of his career really worth $15 million per year? Coming off that year, and until he proves he can stay healthy, I’m skeptical.”

Vikings

Vikings’ new HC Kevin O’Connell acknowledged that the Rams typically ran an “11 personnel” offense, which is one running back, one tight end, and three receivers, but wants to bring a “multiple” system to Minnesota. (Chad Graff)

As for Kirk Cousins being the team's starter, O'Connell confirmed he's excited to work with the veteran quarterback: "Kirk is our quarterback. I'm excited about that. I'm excited about building an offense for him." (Tom Pelissero)