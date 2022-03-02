NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
Bears HC Matt Eberflus spoke about how he will build a bond with QB Justin Fields, as the two men are now inextricably linked.
“I’ve gotten some advice from several of my mentors about it. And I just think, be yourself. I don’t think there’s any one particular thing you want to say or do,” Eberflus said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “I just think be yourself and be genuine. I think building a relationship is always that. When you go look someone in the eyes and tell them the truth then they can be on the same page. And be vulnerable sometimes. Say, ‘I made a mistake. I didn’t do that right.’ Say that to them. I think that’s how you build trust and how you build a relationship.”
- Per Fansided’s Matt Lombardo, there are agents who are skeptical that Bears WR Allen Robinson will cash in during free agency this offseason: “Is Allen Robinson at this stage of his career really worth $15 million per year? Coming off that year, and until he proves he can stay healthy, I’m skeptical.”
Packers
- Matt Schneidman of The Athletic thinks the Packers should re-sign the following players during this vital offseason for the franchise: WR Davante Adams, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Chandon Sullivan, LB De’Vondre Campbell, P Corey Bojorquez, WR Allen Lazard, and T Yoshua Nijman.
- The following is the list of players that Schneidman believes Green Bay should move on from, including CB Kevin King, OL Lucas Patrick, T Dennis Kelly, DT Tyler Lancaster, CB Rasul Douglas, LB Oren Burks, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
- Schneidman specifically thinks Patrick, Douglas and Valdes-Scantling will get more in free agency than the Packers can afford to match.
- Per Fansided’s Matt Lombardo, Patrick is being mentioned at the Combine as someone who could be paid more than people expect, especially because he has guard/center flexibility.
- One agent told Lombardo regarding Douglas: “He’s a guy that should be in the $9-10 million-per-year range, easily. He stepped up big time last season, and his instincts put him in position to make a lot of plays. Playing a premium position helps, too.”
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said he’s giving QB Aaron Rodgers space to make his decision: “You always want to be respectful because I know it’s a lot to take on. It’s a lot to think about. I’m making sure I consistently communicate with him but also want to be respectful of his time and the process he has to go through.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)
- Rodgers was a key factor in hiring QB coach Tom Clements but LaFleur says it was more of his consistent praise over time that led to him making a point to interview him. (Tom Silverstein)
- LaFleur is excited about the addition of highly-regarded ST coach Rich Bisaccia: “You look at the guy’s experience. He has such a proven track record. In my opinion, he should be a head coach in the NFL. The job he did with the Raiders last year was unbelievable.” (Howkiewicz)
- LaFleur also praised RB AJ Dillon: “He is a premier back. We’re fortunate. We have two No. 1 backs.” (Hodkiewicz)
- Alabama WR Jameson Williams revealed that one of his first interviews at the combine was with the Green Bay Packers. (Mike Clemens)
- Southeastern Louisiana QB Cole Kelley has also met with the Packers at the combine. (Thor Nystrom)
Vikings
- Vikings’ new HC Kevin O’Connell acknowledged that the Rams typically ran an “11 personnel” offense, which is one running back, one tight end, and three receivers, but wants to bring a “multiple” system to Minnesota. (Chad Graff)
- As for Kirk Cousins being the team’s starter, O’Connell confirmed he’s excited to work with the veteran quarterback: “Kirk is our quarterback. I’m excited about that. I’m excited about building an offense for him.” (Tom Pelissero)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!