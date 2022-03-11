NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Brad Biggs reports that the Bears are expected to release veteran LB Danny Trevathan.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Bears’ impending free-agent DB Marqui Christian is expected to receive interest from multiple teams this offseason.
Packers
- Rob Demovsky of ESPN notes that Aaron Rodgers‘ eventual contract should significantly lower his cap number from $46.144 million including the $19.173 million signing bonus proration from his last contract. Demovsky could see Green Bay cutting Rodgers’ cap figure by 40 percent.
- With their added cap availability, Demovsky points out that the Packers would ideally get a long-term deal done for Davante Adams and potentially lower his cap charge than the $20 million franchise tag.
- As for Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith, Demovsky reports that the linebacker anticipates being released. Smith, which would create $15.75 million in cap space. Smith carries a cap number of $28.1 million next season.
- Demovsky could also see the Packers releasing or restructuring the following players: WR Randall Cobb, OL Billy Turner, TE Marcedes Lewis, and K Mason Crosby.
- Cobb would free up $6.8 million in cap space if released now or $8.25 million with a post-June 1 designation. Turner creates $3.142 million in cap if cut now and $5.812 post-June 1, Lewis frees up $2.95 million now and $4 million post-June 1, while kicker Crosby creates $2.9 million now and $3.4 million post-June 1.
Vikings
- The Vikings are hiring former Rams director of sports science Tyler Williams to be their executive director of player health and performance. (Tom Pelissero)
- The Vikings have hired have hired Grant Udinski as assistant to the head coach/special projects. Udinski will assist HC Kevin O’Connell on day-to-day coaching operations across the organization and lead efforts on special projects. (Chris Tomasson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!