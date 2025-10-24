NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said that the team needed to be more efficient in the red zone and wants to minimize the negative yardage situations they put themselves in.

“Throughout the season so far, we’ve been behind the sticks quite a bit,” Johnson said, via Bears Wire. “If we can just stay on schedule, stay on track, then this thing is going to come to life. We’ve got some really talented players in every position room. I would like to just be more efficient as an offense. I would like to throw more completions. And we have to be better in the red zone. That’s the other Achilles’ heel that we have right now. We’re making it down there, but we’re not scoring seven points. We’re just settling for field goals the last couple weeks. If we do those things on offense, I think you’ll see improvement.“

Lions

Due to injuries, Detroit was playing with multiple guys in the secondary making their first start in the Lions’ Week 7 win over Tampa Bay. Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard expressed his excitement in seeing how they will make the most of this great opportunity.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for these guys,” Sheppard said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “These guys have been working for this moment, they’ve been waiting on this moment. And again, I just try to remind these guys it’s not pressure but this could be your one moment that makes or breaks your NFL career, that changes the trajectory of your family. So go make the most of it. Have fun with it. And I mean I honestly can’t wait to watch.”

Packers

The Steelers will take on the Packers in Week 8, marking the first time QB Aaron Rodgers faces off with the franchise he spent 18 seasons with. Green Bay QB Jordan Love reflected on taking over for a franchise legend and talked about how he’s tuned out the noise from the beginning.

“It was definitely difficult . . . understanding who you’re taking over for,” Love said Wednesday, via Mike Spofford of the team website. “The main thing for me was just trying to block all that out and understand that for me, this is a great opportunity, something I’ve been waiting for, for three years behind him, watching him.”

“So I knew in the back of my head I was ready, and [I focused on] how best can I go out there and try to block all that extra noise out and just play my game, and make my own name here.”