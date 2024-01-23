NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Per JP Finlay, Lions OC Ben Johnson remains the favorite to take over as the head coach for the Commanders in 2024. Finlay also adds that Rams DC Raheem Morris remains a possibility should Johnson be hired by another franchise.

Eagles

It’s looking more and more like Eagles HC Nick Sirianni will be the head coach in 2024 after tons of speculation about his job status, with multiple signs pointing toward that outcome despite no official vote of confidence from owner Jeffrey Lurie. An executive from an AFC team explained why that might not be coming from Philadelphia.

“Why make a statement that he’s coming back?” the exec said via Pro Football Talk. “That just makes it look like you considered that he might not come back. That’s what Jerry Jones does. I don’t think the Eagles are that kind of organization.”

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer says the Eagles are expected to fire OC Brian Johnson.