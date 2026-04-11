NFC Notes: Bijan Robinson, Dan Morgan, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson hopes the team finally has stability with HC Kevin Stefanski and said the locker room has a sense of urgency.

“Hopefully, this is the last time,” Robinson said of the revolving door in the coach’s office, via The Athletic. “I think a lot of the guys here know we have to have a certain level of urgency this season and a certain level of detail to become a great team. I feel like it’s important right now to become a team and let everything else take care of itself.”

Robinson has evolved quickly from a rookie learning the ropes into a veteran leader and a cornerstone for the team.

“My confidence has just grown so much in the last three years,” he said. “As a rookie, I had a lot on my plate and wasn’t trying to mess up anything. In Year 2, it changed a little bit. The game started slowing down. I grasped everything, so that gave me the opportunity to talk a little trash to the guys. In Year 3, that’s when everything changed. This year, it’s going to be the same thing.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan was clear about his desire to add bigger defenders with long arms, which was apparent in their signings of OLB Jaelan Phillips and LB Devin Lloyd.

“I think if all things are equal, we’re always probably going to go for the longer, bigger guy over the smaller (one),” Morgan said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “When I’m sitting up there and I’m looking out on the field, they kind of make the field shrink and make the field seem smaller than what it really is when you have guys that are bigger and longer out there as opposed to shorter, nubbier type guys.”

Saints

The Saints face the task of replacing veteran LB Demario Davis after he signed on with the Jets this offseason. New Orleans HC Kellen Moore said they will miss Davis’ leadership.

“He’s going to be great for the Jets,” Moore said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “His leadership in the locker room, on the field, the example that he sets every day in practice, in games. Obviously, he performed at a really high level last year, and so I think it’s going to be great for all those guys up there to have him in that locker room. He’s going to raise the level for all those guys.”

As for DE Cameron Jordan remaining a free agent, Moore said the veteran is still determining his best option on the open market.

“Obviously, we love Cam, and I think obviously a free agent’s responsibility is to put yourself in the best position to be successful. And so Cam gets to do that,” Moore said. “And so that’s credit to him and his journey and the performance that he had last year. I thought he did a really good job for us. And so we’ll continue to have those conversations.”

New Orleans also lost nickel CB Alontae Taylor to the Titans. Moore thinks they have defensive backs available who can rotate into the nickel role and will also look at options in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“We got some guys in our building, obviously we feel like can make that transition, both from the corner and the safety buckets, so to speak,” Moore said. “Sometimes that position has some variables that tie both those positions together. We’ll go through the draft process. We’ll see what comes out of that experience, and then we’ll continue to evaluate it.”