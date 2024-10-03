NFC Notes: Bijan Robinson, Rashid Shaheed, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield pointed out that their upcoming Week 5 game against the Falcons carries a bit more weight given they are an NFC South opponent competing atop the division.

“You try and treat any game the same, but you know the weight it carries when you play divisional opponents,” Mayfield said, via ProFootballTalk. “Just the opportunity on a short week, playing against somebody on the road, it’s a great opportunity for us to continue to build what we’ve had so far. But, you know, I think back at last year — every year is different, but I think back at last year, we were 3-1 at this point too. I wouldn’t say we operated as clean, and knew our identity, but right now, we don’t take anything for granted. Just because you start 3-1, like you said, it’s a long year, we’ve got to continue to improve and just build as the year goes on.”

Falcons

When asked about getting Falcons TE Kyle Pitts more involved, QB Kirk Cousins responded they want to spread the ball around and have a “multiple” based offense: “It’s always all over the map as to why you target someone. … We want to spread it around and be multiple, and Kyle is definitely a part of this.” (Tori McElhaney)

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson said he is ready to go for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers when asked about dealing with hamstring and shoulder injuries over the last two weeks: "I'm good. Just like these little nics and bruises that I got, but I'm ready to go for tomorrow." (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said the team needs some offensive depth to emerge from the perimeter.

“We got to find some other guys that can make plays for us other than Alvin, Olave, Taysom,” Allen said, via Saints Wire.

Allen went on to praise WR Rashid Shaheed, despite muffing a punt.

“I thought Rashid did some good things from an offensive perspective,” Allen added.