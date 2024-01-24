NFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Dave Canales, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- If the Buccaneers lose OC Dave Canales to a head coaching job, PFN’s Adam Caplan notes QB coach Thaddeus Lewis is a strong internal candidate to replace him as offensive coordinator.
- In his final projection of the 2024 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte has the Buccaneers receiving a seventh-round pick for the loss of S Mike Edwards.
- However, Korte points out the Buccaneers could get a sixth-round pick for the loss of CB Sean Murphy-Bunting instead if the NFL values his contract at that level instead of a seventh. Korte projects his deal to be right at the cutoff point.
Falcons
- Multiple league sources tell the Athletic’s Josh Kendall any assumption the Falcons have locked in on former Patriots HC Bill Belichick as their next head coach is inaccurate.
- Kendall writes the Falcons will have several more interviews, and at minimum Belichick’s candidacy seems to have lost momentum after two interviews last week.
- In an interview on Good Morning Football via Sheena Quick, veteran QB Cam Newton said the Falcons are the only team he would consider playing for, as he wants to stay close to his children: “If it’s not Atlanta, I don’t want to do it…It’s one of them situations where I’ve really turned into a Youtuber/full-time dad.”
Panthers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says he expects Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tilis to be a top choice for the Panthers to come in and partner with GM Dan Morgan running the cap and analytics side of things rather than working under him.
- Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer notes Ravens VP of Football Administration Nick Matteo also impressed Panthers leadership during his interview process.
