NFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes former Patriots HC Bill Belichick appears to be the clear favorite to be the next Falcons head coach.
- He adds if Atlanta doesn’t land Belichick, a name to keep an eye on is Lions DC Aaron Glenn, who worked with GM Terry Fontenot in New Orleans.
- CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson says she expects Belichick will be the next head coach of the Falcons barring some kind of negotiating snag.
- While some reports have expressed doubt about Belichick’s willingness to work with Falcons CEO Rich McKay, Anderson says the two have a rapport that Belichick wouldn’t be able to recreate with other teams. She adds the GM situation is better suited for Belichick in Atlanta than it is in places like Philadelphia.
- Belichick’s second interview with the team brass will include a meeting with McKay and Fontenot. (Jonathan Jones)
Panthers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes no one seems to have a good read on which direction the Panthers are aiming to go at head coach, in part because some industry insiders aren’t sure how willing some candidates are to work for owner Dave Tepper.
- Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer mentions CB Donte Jackson, TE Ian Thomas and WR Terrace Marshall as potential cut candidates this offseason. Cutting Jackson would create $6 million in cap savings.
- Other options for June 1 releases include RB Miles Sanders, TE Hayden Hurst or LB Shaq Thompson, and in those cases Kaye writes it would be less about the savings, which are negligent, and more about getting different players in those roles.
- The Athletic’s Joe Person reports while the Panthers haven’t been publicly announcing interviews for their GM vacancy, they have conducted interviews with Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby and Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown.
- Saints assistant GM Khai Harley had his interview with the Panthers for their GM vacancy this week. (Nick Underhill)
- Carolina’s interviews with Bengals OC Brian Callahan and Buccaneers OC Dave Canales were scheduled for Thursday. (Jonathan Jones)
Saints
- Saints GM Mickey Loomis gave no reason for the firing of three coaches on offense, including OC Pete Carmichael, other than saying a change was needed. (Katherine Terrell)
- Loomis was prepared to defend his decision to bring back HC Dennis Allen, telling reporters many Hall of Fame coaches had rough starts to their careers. (Terrell)
- When asked about the restructured contract of CB Marshon Lattimore, Loomis responded: “It’s just cap management.” (Terrell)
- Specifically asked about using an option bonus on Lattimore instead of a signing bonus, Loomis dodged: “There’s a reason but I’m not going to get into it.” (Nick Underhill)
- Loomis was asked if Jon Gruden was an offensive coordinator candidate and dodged again: “I don’t want to talk about specific candidates for that role.” (Underhill)
- With the contract of QB Derek Carr, Loomis would not reveal if the team planned to restructure it but added the team would be restructuring a lot of contracts. (Luke Johnson)
- On Carr, Loomis said he was hurt more significantly than he would probably let on or the organization would say publicly. (Terrell)
- On OT Trevor Penning, Loomis said the team did him no favors starting him in Week 1 after he dealt with injuries during the offseason. (Terrell)
