NFC Notes: Bobby Okereke, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders second-round CB Trey Amos has impressed during the early stages of the off-season program.

“He’s looked really good,” defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons said, via the team’s website. “The thing about him that I’m most impressed with is his maturity; his ability to be able to grasp the playbook; his willingness to ask questions.”

Simmons said that Amos has shown the ability to take to coaching and has displayed a willingness to dive into coaching.

“He knows that he wants to be good,” Simmons added. “He knows what it takes to be good. He comes from a really good program, and we’re excited to have him.”

Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore has noticed that Amos has the skillset needed to become one of the game’s premier corners.

“His technique is there,” Lattimore said when asked about Amos. “From what I can see…he looks complete. He’s a rookie, and it’s early, but throughout the season, I feel like he’s going to keep that up and get better as the season goes.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if he’s talked to LB Micah Parsons ‘ agent, and Jones said he’s talked to people who have talked to him. (Jane Slater)

was asked if he’s talked to LB ‘ agent, and Jones said he’s talked to people who have talked to him. (Jane Slater) EVP Stephen Jones says his father doesn’t always talk to agents and did not speak with agent Todd France when the team reached an agreement with QB Dak Prescott . (Calvin Watkins)

says his father doesn’t always talk to agents and did not speak with agent when the team reached an agreement with QB . (Calvin Watkins) Parsons is at camp and Jerry Jones is not concerned that a long-term deal hasn’t been completed yet, while Stephen Jones said camp is a good spot to work on deals with Parsons and others: “We have work to do.” (Todd Archer)

The elder Jones admitted he has thought about stepping away as the GM, but the thoughts didn’t last long: “Small fractions of seconds. I’m living for now.” (Archer)

Jones on the contract after his press conference: “There’s no anticipation at all. We’re just working with what it is. It’s not uncommon for me and not anything there’s a lot of angst over. He’s doing a real good job of being here. And that’s important. … We are where we are. And I sign the check. Period.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants LB Bobby Okereke dealt with a herniated disc that cost him the last five games of the season under new DC Shane Bowen after having a career year the season before.

“Pretty scary disc injury. I was feeling some nerve pain. Couldn’t really sit for a couple of weeks,” Okereke said, via GiantsWire.com. “It’s the type of injury you need to come back better or worse from. So I just feel fortunate with the medical staff, training staff here took real good care of me, and I feel back and better than ever. Yeah, Year 2 in the same system. I don’t think I’ve had that since my second year in the league, so I’m excited. I’ve been studying a lot this offseason, feel like I’m on a good mental page with Shane on how he wants to call the plays and everybody’s communication out there. So, it is fun. Less thinking, more playing.”

Dan Duggan of The Athletic says there was an “odd vibe” surrounding Okereke this offseason amid rumors he had fallen out of favor and was missing four practices. Meanwhile, it remains unclear if Okereke has suffered a setback with his injury.