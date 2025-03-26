NFC Notes: Brandin Cooks, Jaycee Horn, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

When asked what he’s bringing to the Falcons’ defense, recently signed OLB Leonard Floyd responded he’s someone who will get after quarterbacks in critical situations.

“Picture third down,” Floyd said, via Terrin Wack of the team’s site. “Third-and-6. Third-and-7. It’s time to get the quarterback. That’s when I show up. That’s what I’m here for.”

Floyd reflected on his career after departing from the Bears in 2020 for the Rams. He thinks he learned how to be “more professional” during his time in Los Angeles.

“I was basically a pro becoming a pro,” Floyd said. “Being more professional. Being more aware of my moves on third down. You know how you can just go out and play without knowing the move? It’s basically studying your craft so hard that you know what moves you’re doing and you know when the time is to do them.”

Floyd wants to achieve a career high of 11 sacks in 2025.

“Getting my highest amount of sacks in one season, that’s my goal,” Floyd said. “It’s always been my goal, every season.”

Falcons LT Jake Matthews ‘ two-year, $45,000,000 extension includes a $20 million signing bonus, $38,000,000 guaranteed, and a base salary of $2,000,000 in 2025, per Spotrac.

‘ two-year, $45,000,000 extension includes a $20 million signing bonus, $38,000,000 guaranteed, and a base salary of $2,000,000 in 2025, per Spotrac. CJ Vogel reports that Texas WR Isaiah Bond has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Falcons in April.

has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Falcons in April. William & Mary OT Charles Grant said he has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)

said he has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Falcons. (Justin Melo) Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone met with the Falcons the night before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Falcons the night before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)

Panthers

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn signed a four-year, $100 million extension with Carolina and believes that the rise in cornerback contracts is warranted as he considers it the toughest position to play outside of quarterback.

“Yeah, we not all the way there with [wide receivers] yet, but I feel like we should be making what they’re making or more just because our job, man, I feel like outside of quarterback, it’s the hardest job on the field,” Horn said, via NFL.com. “It takes a lot to be able to play corner. But you know it is what it is, it’s all life-changing money, so you can’t complain too much about it.” “You almost don’t know how to feel, cause you dream about that day since you picked up a football, making life-changing money, getting to that second contract,” Horn continued. “You know, that’s the main goal when you come into the league. And then when you actually do it, it’s a surreal feeling. Now I’m just ready to get back to work and prove that I am worth that money. It meant a lot to me, especially what I’ve been through injury-wise. The ups and downs of that, they stood beside me the whole time and let me know that if I went to handle my business on the field and played good football, they were going to take care of me. I tried to deliver on my side and they stood beside me and delivered on their side. And, now, I’m just ready to change the defense around and bring some winning football back to Carolina.” Horn also commented on the additions that the team has made defensively in free agency so far this offseason. “I’m definitely glad we brought all those guys in, and I just feel like we’ve got all the pieces we need,” Horn said. “Getting Derrick back, D.J. Wonnum, our edge who was out most of the year last year who I think is underrated as a player, like getting those guys back and then adding on in free agency acquisitions, I’m just excited to get back to OTAs, get to work and just put it together so we can be a dominating defense.” Panthers Brandt Tilis on the lost deal for DT Milton Williams : “We never felt like we had an agreement with Milton,” ( EVP of Football Operationson the lost deal for DT: “We never felt like we had an agreement with Milton,” ( Mike Kaye

Panthers GM Dan Morgan likes the free agent additions on defense, but notes they’re “far from done.” (Darin Gantt) Saints Saints WR Brandin Cooks believes that QB Derek Carr is still a great quarterback who can lead a team into the postseason. “He can throw any ball,” Cooks said, via PFT. “A tough cat and a great leader. You talk about a guy who does so much for his team, and off the field in the community. Another believer. Just a great human being, but also a guy that can play at the highest level and has been doing that throughout his career.” Cooks said he has “no regrets” about how things ended in New Orleans during his first stint with the team. (Katherine Terrell)

Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo and C Drew Kendall met with the Saints before their pro day. (Tony Pauline)

and C met with the Saints before their pro day. (Tony Pauline) Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone will take an official 30 visit with the Saints. (Tony Pauline)

will take an official 30 visit with the Saints. (Tony Pauline) Miami DE Tyler Baron got dinner with the Saints before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

got dinner with the Saints before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin met with Saints TE coach Chase Haslett at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with Saints TE coach at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Nebraska WR Isaiah Neyor met with the Saints at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Saints at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Texas S Andrew Mukuba and CB Jahdae Barron were scheduled to meet with the Saints before their pro day. (Tony Pauline)

and CB were scheduled to meet with the Saints before their pro day. (Tony Pauline) Connecticut OL Chase Lundt met with the Saints at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)