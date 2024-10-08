NFC Notes: Brandin Cooks, Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

Dallas QB Dak Prescott had a shaky game against the Steelers but ultimately made enough plays to lead them to victory. Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy praised Prescott’s resistance through some tough portions of the game.

“Composure is a huge strength of his,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “He’s the same man every day. The way he works, the way he competes, he doesn’t blink. He doesn’t dwell on mistakes. He never blinked one time during that game. There was never a doubt that we were going to go down and score.”

Cowboys

With WR Brandin Cooks set to miss some time with a knee injury, Dallas will turn to a group of younger receivers to step up in his absence. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is looking forward to seeing who comes forward between guys like Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin and knows they have the depth to move forward.

“It’s an opportunity to show the depth of this team, and what we’re made of,” Prescott said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “Young guys, as we talk about, you were going to have to count on them late in the year — we’ve got to count on them now. That’s the NFL. I mean, honestly it’s how I got my job. It’s how a lot of people have stepped in and gotten the job. Tyler Smith, right? When your number’s called, jump in, show that you belong here, show that you can prepare the right way, and make the most of your opportunity.”

Eagles

The Eagles should have WR A.J. Brown and WR DeVonta Smith back this week. (James Palmer)