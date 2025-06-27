NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers, Cardinals

Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers are currently without WR Ricky Pearsall (hamstring) as well as WR Brandon Aiyuk, for whom the media received an update on via GM John Lynch.

“Brandon’s tracking in a good way with his knee, and you’ve just got to kind of let that play out,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We’re not going to put him out there until he’s ready, but we’re excited with our receiver group and where we’re at.”

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows takes a look at eight players on the 49ers who are poised to have breakout seasons in 2025:

Cardinals

The Cardinals have established a solid defensive front with OLB Josh Sweat, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, DL Calais Campbell, OLB Zaven Collins, DL Walter Nolen III, and DE Darius Robinson. Arizona DC Nick Rallis said they want to “wreak havoc” on opposing quarterbacks and running backs.

“You can really wreak havoc up front in the run game and getting after the quarterback,” Rallis said, via Zach Gershman of the team’s site. “I love where the whole room is at. They’re working really hard and competing.”

Collins said OLBs coach Matt Feeney is giving them a lot of valuable feedback.

“(Feeney) talks about things that some position coaches wouldn’t talk about and gives us really good tips and tricks of what to think pre-snap,” Collins said. “He’s been around great pass rushers as well as great coordinators and good defenses. Learning everything that he’s teaching us is awesome.”

Rallis is enjoying the amount of talent on the defensive side they are going into 2025 with.

“I love what we did,” Rallis said. “We brought in really good talent and competition, and that’s going to help, hopefully, get us to play some better defense.”