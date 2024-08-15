NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Jeremy Fowler reports the Steelers “remain motivated” to get a deal done for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, but talks with San Francisco have turned “quiet in recent days” with the organization deciding whether to extend Aiyuk at a certain price point.

According to Mike Garafolo, Aiyuk has always preferred to stay with the team, and San Francisco’s offer has improved.

Garafolo mentions San Francisco’s offers are “in line” and there is just one more detail that needs to be ironed out.

Matt Maiocco notes that Aiyuk is taking his time and figuring out which team gives him the best combination of “price, situation, and organization.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray‘s situation was unsettled to say the least at this time last year. Arizona was bringing in an entirely new regime with no previous connection to Murray, who was rehabbing a torn ACL that would sideline him for over half the season, and seemed on track to possibly have the top pick in the draft and a shot at an outstanding quarterback prospect.

Instead, Murray was receptive to feedback from new HC Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort and played well enough in his return from the lineup to win a few games and push the team down in the draft order — cementing his future in Arizona for a little while longer. Gannon has had nothing but praise for Murray and how he’s matured.

“I think, probably a little on his end, it’s maturity, getting hurt, getting a little bit older and coming out of the first part of his career, he was very open to changing some of the parts of his game for the betterment of the team,” Gannon said via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “He’s been fantastic. If you lay something out and it relates to winning, he’ll do whatever you want with it.”

Gannon added he and Murray built a rapport quickly and that helped what could have otherwise been a fraught process.

“We just kind of hit it off. I’m grateful for it,” Gannon said. “I understand, especially being a defensive guy, if we didn’t, it would be an interesting dynamic right now. I think his best ball is ahead of him. I’m expecting him to have a good year.”

Rams

Rams DB Quentin Lake has embraced the team’s “star” position on defense which has him more involved in the run game being in the slot.

“They really trust me at that position and I’m able to do it well, gets me around the ball so a lot more playmaking opportunities which has been fantastic,” Lake said, via Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News. “And the biggest thing is you can still have that communication aspect at that position, which helps the defense. Seamless, flawless transition into that position.”