NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Kyzir White, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch gave an update on WR Brandon Aiyuk during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Brandon’s doing a tremendous job coming back,” Lynch said. “These guys that are incredibly skilled athletes, they tend to heal a lot faster. It’s kind of incredible how well he’s healing, and he’s putting in the work. We’re proud of Brandon, and we’re looking forward to him being part of this team moving forward.” Aiyuk’s health wasn’t the only thing damaged last year. The relationship between him and the team had scars from contentious contract negotiations that dragged on nearly all summer and nearly resulted in him being traded. Then this offseason, the 49ers made it clear through various comments that if another team had shown serious interest, they would have been open to trading Aiyuk not even a year after signing him to a big deal. Lynch addressed those concerns as well. “Relationship’s good,” Lynch continued. “Brandon’s been here. He had a tough injury. Everyone saw that play against Kansas City. It was crushing for us because Brandon’s such a big part of who we are. Looking back on the Brandon situation, I think every situation that you go through in life, in football, in this job, it’s a learning opportunity. I look at things like that, like, what could we have done differently to have made that a little more seamless? Sometimes those things are tough; they can be contentious. There’s things that I learned that, yeah, would we have done some things differently? Brandon and I have had these conversations that — are there things he would have done differently? Absolutely. But one thing, I think, in families, you have little spats, and then you give a big hug at the end, and you work together, and that’s where we’re at.” “We made a big investment in him,” Lynch concluded. “We’re proud to have him part of our franchise and looking for big things from him. We’re gonna let him get right before we get him back on that field, but he’s an important part of this team.”

Cardinals

Former Cardinals LB Kyzir White is still a free agent after starting 28 of 34 games over the last two seasons. Arizona DC Nick Rallis mentioned how White’s role from the last few years is wide open and said it will stay that way until the season begins.

“I would say everything’s pretty wide open,” Rallis said, via Jess Root of the Cards Wire. “We talk about roles, and there are really two phases of roles — there is competing and there are defined. And roles ultimately aren’t defined until (we are) going into the first game of the season.”

“And roles can change throughout the season. So you’ve got to continue to perform at a high level. But right now we’re in a competing phase, so there are a lot of guys getting an opportunity to go out there and show what their role can be, whether that’s for what Kyzir’s role was last year or any role on the defense.”

Seahawks

Seattle re-signed P Michael Dickson to an extension through 2029 after a strong first seven seasons with the team. Dickson reflected on his time with the team and expressed his gratitude to be able to continue with the franchise.

“It’s meant a lot,” Dickson said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “You see a lot of people come through the building, and I’ve just been super grateful since my first year here just to wear this logo and to play in the NFL. So I’ve really made it a point of mine to give it everything I can in every aspect of my life, whether it’s food, sleep, hydration, training, looking after my body, trying to do everything I can to make sure my mind is on point for this game, the next game and for as long as I can go. I really want to get the most out of my ability and my time here, and I never want to take it for granted at all.”