NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk remains a trending topic heading into camp as his contract situation is unresolved. San Francisco LB Fred Warner knows contract holdouts happen with talented rosters and he is confident they will agree on a deal.

“When you’re part of such a talented roster, I feel like this is something that goes on every season,” Warner said via Will Simonds of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s a good issue to have because, obviously, that means that your players are performing at such a high level that you have to have these kinds of conversations.”

“It’s a part of the business, and so we all just let them handle that. And when he’s back, he’s back. We’ll welcome him with open arms.”

Rams

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic dove into some of the most trending storylines surrounding the Rams as they head into training camp.

, Rodrigue recalls that Stafford is looking for more guaranteed money on his current deal. Ultimately, Rodrigue doesn’t expect the situation to escalate especially after Stafford participated in spring workouts. Without legendary DT Aaron Donald , Rodrigue expects Los Angeles to rotate DL combinations led by DT Kobie Turner , OLB Byron Young , second-round DT Braden Fiske, and first-round OLB Jared Verse .

, Rodrigue expects Los Angeles to rotate DL combinations led by DT , OLB , second-round DT and first-round OLB . The change to DC Chris Shula and the additions of versatile players make Rodrigue believe they will prioritize mixed and multiple coverages on defense this year.

and the additions of versatile players make Rodrigue believe they will prioritize mixed and multiple coverages on defense this year. Rodrigue feels OL Alaric Jackson will start camp as the top LT, leaving OL Joseph Noteboom to fill a swing-man depth role.

Seahawks

With Seattle players reporting to training camp on Monday, Michael Shawn-Dugar of The Athletic went through some of the biggest questions about the roster.

, Shawn-Dugar believes he will need to pass WR on the depth chart to make a noticeable leap. Shawn-Dugar feels Smith-Njigba’s yards-after-catch ability is the best argument for him to see an increased volume.

When it comes to shadowing opposing number-one receivers, Shawn-Dugar feels the new regime is more open to allowing CBs Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon to travel with elite players.

and to travel with elite players. Seahawks DL Dre’Mont Jones is expected to get reps at OLB this year and Shawn-Dugar expects his frame to allow Jones to thrive on the inside and outside.