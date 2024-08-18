NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The 49ers restarted contract talks with WR Brandon Aiyuk after an offseason with trade rumors everywhere. San Francisco GM John Lynch detailed how difficult the process has been but highlighted their need to bring Aiyuk back.

“It’s been a long, arduous, hard process, a hard journey,” Lynch said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “We started this early and for whatever reason haven’t been able to get it across the finish line. That’s been frustrating. But the communication has still been really good with Brandon and his agent, and we’re trying to figure out a solution.”

“I’m always hopeful. I’m an optimistic person [by] nature, and so I’m always hopeful that we get there and get there soon. I can tell you we feel the urgency to have him. The season is approaching.”

Jeremy Fowler reports 49ers LT Trent Williams is currently on the golf course, as he is seeking a contract extension with the team and is continuing his active holdout in hopes of being the highest-paid left tackle in the league.

Fowler adds Williams is willing to hold out even longer and if the 49ers were to have moved Aiyuk, they could have already gotten a deal done with the star left tackle.

49ers S Talanoa Hufanga will be able to more aggressive and demanding moves on the field in his ACL rehab and look to return to practice next, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

will be able to more aggressive and demanding moves on the field in his ACL rehab and look to return to practice next, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. San Francisco LG Aaron Banks broke his pinky finger Friday and had surgery but HC Kyle Shanahan hopes he can be ready for Week 1. (Jonathan Jones)

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon mentioned first-round DL Darius Robinson “1,000 percent” has a chance to start for them from day one.

“I expect him to play well, and he didn’t play a ton,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “For what he’s done in training camp and in that game, I think he’s right where he needs to be to be a person that affects winning in a positive way for us on defense.”

“The sky is the limit for the guy. We’re pushing him, and he pushes himself.”

The Rams signed veteran CB Tre’Davious White this offseason after a tremendous career in Buffalo. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay adores White and mentions how White has helped the organization.

“He’s such a special guy. He’s all about the right stuff. Even when you get a chance – you watch him from afar and you think this is how he’s going to be, and then he’s even better when you get to know him,” McVay said, via Cameron DaSilva of the Rams Wire. “You meet with him on his visit, and you hear the things he’s passionate about with his family, with football, with the ability to overcome some of the things that he’s gone through as he’s had an incredibly successful career.”

“You go through injuries where, you look at the Achilles, you look at the ACL and some of the different challenges that it forces you to go through, but [that’s] where the real growth occurs. I’ve been so impressed with him. I think what comes with that is a gratitude, a perspective, and an appreciation. He’s been awesome.”