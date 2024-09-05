NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk admitted that he made his contract extension process a little more difficult than it needed to be.

“I’m not going to lie, I made it a little bit more difficult than I needed to at the end,” Aiyuk said, via Around The NFL.

Aiyuk added that ultimately he wanted to remain in San Francisco while making the money he desired.

“I just had a feel for what I wanted, not just in terms of money, but in all those things,” Aiyuk said. “Ultimately, I wanted to be here and ended up being here. So I’m happy and ready to go.”

Aiyuk added that the hardest part of his contract dispute was the training camp “hold-in,” where he was with the team in meetings but not practicing.

“It was tough,” he said. “That was probably the hardest part about the whole thing, just because, at that point, you’ve got the rest of the team involved. I’m here every single day. They’re suiting up, getting ready to go out to practice, and I’m not. So that was the hard part. But on that same tone, I was able to be in meetings, and be able to go through all the stuff that they got to go through, and kind of still be involved. … So it was a little awkward, but I think it worked out how it needed to.”

49ers LT Trent Williams said his three-year contract was a reflection of how he’s still hungry at 36 years old: “I’m gonna play as long as I can.” (Matt Barrows)

Williams faced $5.392 million in fines for missing 41 days of training camp and three preseason games. (Joel Corry)

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, San Francisco RB Christian McCaffrey returned to practice Tuesday after missing most of camp with a strained calf.

According to Aaron Wilson, 49ers OT Brandon Parker's one-year, $1.125 million deal carries a $985,000 cap figure under the veteran salary benefit.

Rams

Rams OL Logan Bruss is finally healthy entering his third season in the NFL and is looking to make an impact.

“He just hasn’t stopped. When it looked like it maybe was not going to work out for him, and he knows that, he just kept pushing through and those are the really cool ones right there, where you’re not sure. The player’s not sure,” Rams OC Mike LaFleur said, via The Athletic. “Which you never want as a coach to see a player have to go through that. For him to just keep battling last year behind the scenes (and) on the practice squad, doing it in the scout team fashion then to be able to get his opportunities.”

Seahawks

According to Jeremy Fowler, free-agent WR Kadarius Toney completed his visit with the Seahawks without signing a contract.

completed his visit with the Seahawks without signing a contract. Fowler reports Toney is expected to take at least one more visit before deciding on where to sign.