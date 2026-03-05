NFC Notes: Brandon Aubrey, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Cowboys

Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey said that receiving the free-agent tender will be a significant boost to his salary, but he wants a long-term deal.

“Obviously the tender is what the Cowboys have talked about, and it’s a good problem to have,” Aubrey said, via Cowboys Wire. “It’s a good amount of money. It’s a big pay raise from before, but it’s not the ideal for any player. So we’ll see what happens. Excited to be in this position. It’s an opportunity for me … so I’m thankful for that.”

Even though no team will likely give up a second-round pick for a kicker, Aubrey still plans on testing the open market to see what’s available to him.

“When you hit that restricted free agency, if you’re not testing the market, then you’re not doing what’s right for you and your family,” Aubrey said. “So you have to do that, if that’s what it comes to.”

Eagles

Jeff Stoutland elected to leave the Eagles’ offensive line coaching job this offseason, hiring former Vikings OL coach Chris Kuper to the role. Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman said there might be more emphasis on “movement and athleticism.”

“Will there be maybe a little bit more emphasis on movement and athleticism?” Roseman said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Maybe a click. Maybe.”

Roseman added that they will still carry over many of Stoutland’s principles.

“We’re looking for a lot of the same things, with a lot of the same — a shout out to Stout — critical factors that we’ve always been looking for.”

Giants

Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is set to carry a cap figure of $14.8 million in 2026 under the fifth-year option despite being the team’s third-best edge rusher behind Brian Burns and Abdul Carter. New York GM Joe Schoen said Thibodeaux is currently in their plans for next season’s roster, and it’s good to have a surplus of capable rushers.

“Right now, Kayvon is going to be with us,” Schoen said, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “He played well. He’s going into his fifth year and he’s motivated. You can’t have enough pass rushers. You really can’t. I’m proud of the development and the maturation of Kayvon. He’s come a long way. Expect big things out of him next year with that rotation.”

Schoen said Thibodeaux drew a lot of interest around the trade deadline last season, but he hasn’t gotten many calls so far this offseason.

“We got calls on him at the trade deadline,” Schoen said. “Kayvon was probably one of the more popular ones. Having just got (to the combine) and haven’t really talked to anybody, I haven’t heard anything yet. But my job as the general manager is, if people come and they ask if we’d be interested in trading, if we’re interested in their players — you take into consideration everything. It doesn’t mean we’re going to do it, but we’re always going to listen.”