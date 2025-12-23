NFC Notes: Brandon Graham, Jerry Jones, Javonte Williams, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to reporters and went in-depth about where things are headed in the future after the team traded away star pass rusher Micah Parsons and had other ups and downs that eventually saw them eliminated from playoff contention this season.

“We all underachieved, really,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “And the fact we’re not in the playoffs says that for you. I’ll admit that the Cowboys management has played a role, a big role. We’ve got a team that I think has got a top future, as far as next year’s concerned. Starting with the offense, starting with that as we stand here tonight. And I think we’ve got the bones of a heck of a defense out there as well. And so, I think that as we do things that are directed toward making us better, period, no matter who we do it with, as we do those things, we’re starting from a real good spot. And I like what we’ve done with our cap. We’re able to spend money if we need to. And we’ll be able to draft with the picks we got. So, I can give you all kinds of reasons why we can change up what we’re doing out here tonight.”

Jones also fielded questions about the coaching staff and HC Brian Schotteneheimer‘s first season at the helm.

“Now that’s not uncommon to evaluate at this time of year your entire coaching staff,” Jones replied. “And obviously, the target’s on him because our statistical as well as actual play on the defensive side of the ball. But that goes with it. That’s the life that guys have chosen, and they know that you’re under the gun almost every game, much less for a full season as a coach. That goes with the profession.”

“You’re getting to use a lot of the breadth of his experience, Brian, growing up where he’s grown up, the staffs he’s been on. And we’re getting to use a lot of them,” Jones continued. “I’m really pleased with the job that Brian has done in light of where we are right today…”We get one team that gets to go to that Super Bowl every year. Two that get to go to those [conference] games. I’m looking forward to next year of getting back in that championship game and maybe beyond. And then, I’ll be right at the top of the list of how long it’s been since you’ve been to one. And that’s how you do it. Right at the top. And this will all go away.”

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams recorded 91 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries in Week 15. Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer praised Williams as a player, saying he’s always proactive in team meetings and practice.

“He’s a guy that truly gets it, man,” Schottenheimer, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. “He understands to be a great player you have to come to meetings ready to roll, be dialed in, ask questions, take great notes, go to walkthroughs. If something is messed up, ‘Hey. I need that again. Clear that up in my brain,’ go to practice and do things the right way. For a young player — I refer to him as young because he is young — I think that’s where you see the work ethic, you see the maturity, you see the intelligence, and then the talent.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott called Williams an “important piece” to their offense.

“How crucial he’s been to this offense, how great of a dude he is, how great of a teammate he is, you know, a quiet guy, but when he speaks it’s definitely heard,” Prescott said. “Anything he does is felt. Yeah, he’s an important piece to what we’re doing right now.”

Eagles

Eagles veteran DE Brandon Graham unretired and is back to help the team in the pass-rushing department, yet he notes that this year’s roster is different from the one that lifted the Lombardi at the start of the year.

“Last year was special,” Graham told Albert Breer of SI. “We lost a lot of guys. They got paid, like Sweaty [Josh Sweat], you got Milt [Williams] and all them guys on defense. And I just felt like they did a good job of having people, having depth. And so, for me, honestly, it’s just been cool to see everybody build. Because every year is different, man. We got new faces, new starters, new people that’re coming in. And I mean, man, it’s really about making sure that you’re staying working, even through the chaos and the storm that sometimes happens during the year. Nobody wavered.”

Eagles S Reed Blankenship was fined $10,250 for a hip-drop tackle, DB Cameron Latu was fined $4,666 for use of the helmet, S Andre’ Sam was fined $4,741 for use of the helmet, and S Marcus Epps was fined $6,500 for use of the helmet.