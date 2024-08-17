NFC Notes: Brian Burns, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on his ankle injury: “I’m fine. Whether it’s a day of rest here or there or taking a vet day… I’m fine. There’s no ankle-gate. No long-term (issues) or residual effects.” (Jon Machota)

Prescott on contract extension talks with team: "Good conversations are going on, I will say that. … A lot of confidence (that something will get done)." (Jon Machota)

Jordan Phillips trade. If Phillips is on the The Giants/Cowboys pick swap is conditional in the DLtrade. If Phillips is on the Cowboys ‘ roster for two games this season, the deal goes through. If not, the trade is off. Mike Garafolo)

Per Howard Balzer, the Cowboys hosted C Cohl Cabral and G Dru Samia for tryouts and signed Cabral.

Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio said first-round CB Quinyon Mitchell has been taking reps at both nickel and corner while the team finds a permanent home for the rookie.

“I thought he did well,” Fangio said, via Around The NFL. “He played both nickel and outside corner. He’s a good player and he’s going to be a good player, we just have to be careful not to overload his plate too much. Because nickel is a full-time position as well as corner, and he’s having to learn both right now. And they’re two drastically different positions. So we have to constantly monitor that to make sure he’s capable of doing that.”

Fangio said that the team may be forced to play Mitchell at nickel out of need.

“It may not be practical, we may have to play him at nickel,” Fangio said of Mitchell. “Both from a need, and maybe just to get our best combination out there.”

Giants

Giants DE Brian Burns feels he has plenty of untapped potential to take his game to another level following the trade from Carolina.

“I really don’t feel like I tapped into my ceiling. I feel like I’m just scratching the surface,” Burns said, via CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. “I feel like I’m really entering my prime, honestly. I feel like there’s so much more I can get better at. There’s so much more I can improve on. Those numbers are gonna skyrocket once I do.”