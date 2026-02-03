NFC Notes: Brian Burns, George Pickens, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott advocated for the team to re-sign WR George Pickens and said he needed to be a member of the team for the long term.

“We know we got to get that (defensive) side of the ball right,” Prescott said, via The Athletic. “But we got to make sure that we aren’t complacent with what we’ve done on our side of the ball. We’ve got to get one of our guys signed and make sure that we take a big step on offense as well.”

Prescott’s original statement was slightly vague, but he made sure to clarify exactly who he was talking about.

“The guy out here,” Prescott said. “The guy out here who doesn’t have a contract. It doesn’t matter, whichever way that they got to do it, he’s an important piece of this offense, an important piece of what we’re trying to do. I’ll leave it to those guys. Obviously if I need to get involved, I’ve said it before, I will. But (I’m) confident in (Cowboys owner Jerry Jones) and everybody who makes those decisions and how much he means to us.”

Prescott added that Pickens proved he’s more than just someone that can compliment WR CeeDee Lamb and has established himself as a true go-to receiver.

“You really couldn’t (imagine that he’d have that type of season),” Prescott said. “It’s credit to him. It’s credit to Jerry. It’s credit to the front office going and making that, making that deal. You get a guy like that and you’re just looking for help for CeeDee (Lamb). … You have a whole offseason, you’re planning for how to attack, and then (Lamb gets injured), then this guy really just steps up and comes into his own and shows us how great of a player he can be and allows us to see we have two No. 1 (wide receivers). It was a blessing for us. It’s the main reason we gotta keep him. He does more than just open it up for CeeDee. He’s a game-changer himself, and we’ve got to use that.”

Per EJ Smith, Eagles DC Vic Fangio is expected to return as DC in 2026 despite seriously contemplating retirement.

Giants pass rusher Brian Burns talked about his strong season and has shown improvement since coming to New York from Carolina.

“I’ve been trying to maintain and stay consistent with my process [this season] and the results showed,” Burns said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “Being able to play within the scheme and still get the results that I wanted, that I needed, just showed the preparation that I put in throughout the week. Just being able to allow the calls to work for me instead of trying to step outside the box, outside the schemes to make a play, I just let the calls work for me and it happened.”

Per Connor Hughes, there was a strong desire by the Giants to hire LSU OC Charlie Weis Jr. due to his time at Ole Miss with QB Jaxson Dart , but Weis wanted to follow Lane Kiffin to LSU instead.

due to his time at Ole Miss with QB , but Weis wanted to follow to LSU instead. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Giants are expected to hire Ravens OLBs coach Matt Robinson as an assistant DL coach on HC John Harbaugh’s staff.