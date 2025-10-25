NFC Notes: Brian Burns, Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie spoke about the build of the team’s roster and specific players like QB Jalen Hurts, blocking out the media.

“It’s one of the reasons we build the roster the way we do with some of the people we do, like Jalen,” Lurie told Ian Rapoport. “You have to have that resilience and understanding, especially in the world today. If you can’t block out most of the noise, you’re not going to maximally perform. And Jalen is one of those where the more noise there is, the better he performs.”

Despite a strong start to the year, the Eagles have had negativity surrounding them with concerns about their passing offense. Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni is only worried about what he thinks and keeping the fun in the game to help the team improve every day.

“You’re not in control of what anyone thinks,” Sirianni said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “You are only in control of what you think. All [the noise] does is distract you from getting better, finding ways to win and finding ways to get better. What distracts you? If that’s something that distracts you then do whatever you need to block it out.”

“You can’t let anything zap your joy or steal your focus. I think you see that in the best teams. They are mentally focused to get better every single week. They are mentally focused on the process every single week. Not necessarily the things they can’t control.”

Following their late blown lead to the Broncos, Giants OLB Brian Burns was walking off the field, sounding frustrated at how everything went down. Burns clarified he wasn’t upset with the play call itself, but with the fact that they allowed a completion in the coverage they were in.

“Coming right off the field, I got a lot of emotions going on,” Burns said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “What I was referring to is the fact that we had a call specifically to take away that play and the fact that [Broncos quarterback Bo] Nix wasn’t even trying to throw it to Mims and it just so happened to be completed, it was kind of a disbelief. Like, bro, there’s no way that we dropped eight and still couldn’t stop that ball from getting completed. That’s more so where my frustration lied. It wasn’t nothing towards the [play] call.”

Giants K Graham Gano (groin) said he is ready to play in Week 8 against the Eagles, via Jordan Raanan. Gano isn’t worried about potentially getting injured. He’s just going to play football.

The Giants officially ruled out CB Paulson Adebo (Knee) and DL Chauncey Golston (Neck) from Week 8.

(Knee) and DL (Neck) from Week 8. New York also listed S Jevon Holland (Knee) as out for Week 8 and Burns (Hip), DL D.J. Davidson (Ankle), and Gano (Groin) as questionable.