NFC Notes: Brian Burns, Jayden Daniels, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn has been impressed with the mentality and composure of first-round QB Jayden Daniels.

“I think I said it recently and I think this sums it up right: He has the humility and kind of the hunger of the young player — ‘I’ve got a lot to prove, I’ve still got a lot to learn.’ But he also has the swagger and calmness of a veteran player,” Quinn said on The Jim Rome Show. “So I think those 50-plus starts from ASU and LSU, that seems to come about. You see him on the field and in the huddle, that’s where he’s at his best. He worked really hard to learn the system. I would say probably one advantage of starting something new, all the other players haven’t been in the system for three, four, five years where they just knew it inside and out. So there was this collective learning going on together. But he was right there at the front of it.”

“He’s got a swagger to him,” Quinn said, via ESPN. “He really has a very firm handle on the things that we’re doing, but he also has the humility of a young player . . . knowing that he has a lot to prove.”

Eagles

Eagles DT Jordan Davis is feeling some added pressure to produce in 2024 after Fletcher Cox retired and Haason Reddick was traded to the Jets.

“I’ll be able to answer the call. I know what’s required of me,” Davis said, via Tom McManus of ESPN. “I know [defensive coordinator] Vic [Fangio] is leaning on me, I know the D-line is leaning on us, so I definitely think I’ll be able to handle it. That’s what I’m working for. Nobody’s coming to save us now so we’ve got to put the load on our backs.”

Davis said he will have a “much larger role” next season and is nearing the best shape he’s been in his life.

“Obviously I’m stepping into a much larger role than I was last year. I know what’s expected of me,” Davis said. “In terms of just being in my best shape, I’m getting in the best conditioning of my life.”

Eagles DC Vic Fangio plans on “maximizing” DT Jalen Carter but wants him to be in “great shape” physically.

“He’s talented enough that no matter what we do with him, we’ll be maximizing him,” Fangio said. “He’s got to get in great shape, which I think he’s off to a great start here, so we can play him a lot.”

Giants

The Giants traded for DE Brian Burns in the offseason, creating one of the most talented defensive line units in the NFL. Burns brought up new teammate DT Dexter Lawrence and is excited for the openings he can see thanks to the attention of others.

“He commands a lot,” Burns said, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “I’m excited for it because I know they really have to key in on him, and also having somebody opposite of me, they’re pretty much going to have to pick their poison on who they’re going to key or slide to. With Dex demanding so much attention and Kayvon also demanding attention, it’s going to free us up a lot.”

“As of right now we’re just trying to get better every day. With our combined talents, I think the sky’s the limit. We can really do anything. And we’re all young, so hopefully this is years to come.”