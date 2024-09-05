NFC Notes: Brian Burns, Kirk Cousins, Falcons, Giants, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said there are no concerns about QB Kirk Cousins‘ Achilles: “He’s been full go for a while now.” (Marc Raimondi)

Giants

Giants OLB Brian Burns was brought to New York to try to provide a jolt to a defense that was near the bottom of the league in yards per game last season.

“I feel like it’s our responsibility to make sure the defense elevates,” Burns said, via ESPN. “I put it more on the leaders and captains of the defense to raise the level of play.”

Burns has high expectations for himself every season and plans on bringing double-digit sack potential to New York.

“I’d be disappointed if I weren’t a double-digits sack guy anywhere,” Burns said. “I mean, but that’s just my personal goals.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll emphasized it’s going to take all 11 players on each side of the ball to make an impact, but having a player like Burns can make their jobs easier.

“Yeah, any good player makes a difference,” Daboll said. “I can’t quantify it. He’s a good pass rusher. He’s done a good job in camp. It takes 11 people to play good on defense. It takes 11 people to play good on offense, special teams. But when you have a good player, that certainly helps the other 10 players.”

Panthers

Panthers LB Jon Rhattigan‘s renegotiated two-year, $2.9 million deal includes a $400,000 signing bonus, $1.75 million guaranteed, and base salaries of $1.1 million in 2024 and $1.4 million in 2025, per Aaron Wilson.