NFC Notes: Brian Burns, Mike Evans, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs is a candidate for an in-season extension based on how the organization has handled some other major deals for core players in the past.

, who’s in the final year of his deal. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is slated to be a free agent at the end of the season but he’s on pace for a career year right now and Fowler doesn’t rule out the Bucs from matching or beating his market next spring.

Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons worked out four receivers including Kawaan Baker , Shemar Bridges , Dezmon Patmon , and Frank Darby on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich wants fans of the team to continue to have faith despite their 0-4 start to the season.

“We understand. We understand the discouragement,” Reich said, via PanthersWire.com. “But the message is—keep the faith. We are turning over every stone, making every effort to get results now. We know that’s what the fans want. That’s what we want. That’s what Mr. Tepper wants. So, I believe there’s been encouraging things. I believe we are a young team that’s developing and growing. Even though we’re here to win now, we are growing and developing. And that doesn’t have to wait a year. We can grow in season. We have a new staff, a lot of turnover in the roster—so maybe more of an opportunity for us to meld and mesh together as the season goes on. So, lookin’ forward to that. We know it’s our responsibility to give the fans something to cheer about, so we look forward to doin’ that.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes there’s a good chance the Panthers franchise OLB Brian Burns if they can’t come to a long-term agreement before the deadline this coming offseason. The two sides couldn’t close the gap this preseason.

