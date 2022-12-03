NFC Notes: Brian Robinson, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Odell Beckham Jr

Commanders

Commanders RB Brian Robinson said his 125-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 12 was a product of patience and perseverance.

“So much hard work’s been put in just preparing for that. You know I’ve had to kind of be patient since I’ve been back, working, just trying to have one of those types of games,” Robinson said, via Hannah Lichtenstein of the team’s official site.

Robinson feels like his development is beginning to come together and is confident that he’ll remain on the right path.

“It’s all starting to come back together…I lost a lot where I was, and still trying to progress in this league with all this talent, it’s a lot of work,” Robinson said. “I’m insecure sometimes thinking I’m not going to live up to my name, but I’m just trying to stick to what I believe, and I believe I’m gonna be alright.”

Regarding his touchdown reception against the Falcons, Robinson said he’s always been confident in himself as a receiver and expects to continue getting receptions.

“It was another good opportunity for me…I’ve always been confident in my pass-catching abilities. Been confident in my hands, my ability to run after the catch,” Robinson said. “I think it’ll be exciting to add that part to my game at this level.”

Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com writes the general consensus is that free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is going to sign with the Cowboys. However, it’s not a done deal yet. An AFC coach told Lombardo he could see the Giants as a sleeper team in contention for Beckham.

“John Mara wants the story of bringing him back and having success. Dallas may not need him. I could see Green Bay or even Tampa making a desperate push. Coming off his injury, he may give a team less than people expect. He can probably still has straight-line speed, but the change of direction and suddenness with cutting will be poor.”

An agent familiar with the receiver market points out that the Giants need a receiver but is unsure of what New York is willing to pay.

“The Giants need a wide receiver, but I’m not sure they’re going to pay him what he’s looking for. Especially having no idea what he’s going to be on the field. The big first step is going to be getting back on the field, and then ramping up to show you can play a full game and take some hits. You get the rust knocked off in training camp by taking contact. Odell didn’t have that this year.”