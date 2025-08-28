NFC Notes: Brian Robinson, Terry McLaurin, Trevon Diggs, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn explained why the team opted to trade RB Brian Robinson Jr. to the 49ers.

“We knew this was going to be a competitive group all the way back from the very beginning, and we certainly wish BRob the best in San Francisco, in terms of style and fit and all that,” Quinn said, via Commanders Wire. “So, all that was a factor, but also the room here, too.”

Commanders GM Adam Peters on WR Terry McLaurin ‘s deal: “I think deadlines prompt actions a lot of times. … We wanted to do this with Terry. We didn’t have to because he was going into the last year of his deal. … We signed him to a 3-year extension, so it’s for 4 years and I don’t think it would surprise anyone in the building he played all four.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

The teams other than the 49ers that are potential suitors for WR Kendrick Bourne are the Commanders and the Vikings. (Matt Maiocco)

Cowboys

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs said that he didn’t know if he will be able to take the field for the season opener.

“I want to practice a lot,” Diggs said, via ESPN. “I want to get as much practice as possible, get the game reps in, get the live reps in. I haven’t practiced in a while, so I feel the practice will tell a lot more where I am.”

Diggs said it will be a joint decision between him and the team whether or not he plays week 1.

“I think it’s a mutual decision,” Diggs said when asked if the call will be his when he returns to action. “If they see something that I don’t see or if I feel something that they don’t know that I feel, it’s going to be that. It’s just about communicating and going out there and seeing what I can do.”

Eagles

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Eagles put a waiver claim in for former Ravens CB Jalyn Armour-Davis before the Titans claimed him.