NFC Notes: Brian Schottenheimer, Nick Sirianni, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer on his first season with the team: “I’m disappointed, yeah, of course. Absolutely. The question is why. We need to look and figure out why. I did not think that we would be 7-9-1. I didn’t think that we wouldn’t be in the playoffs. I expected to be in the playoffs and competing for the Super Bowl. “We did not do that. That starts with me. And I understand that. But I can promise you this. We’re gonna get to the bottom of it. We’re gonna work our asses off to figure it out. We’re gonna adjust and make changes that we need to do to help us get there.” (Machota)

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland said he is scheduled to have surgery on his left foot next week and plans to be fully healthy for the offseason program. (Archer)

Despite not being on the team to start the season and playing in 13 games, Cowboys pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney took the team lead with six and a half sacks during Week 18. (Werder)

took the team lead with six and a half sacks during Week 18. (Werder) Dallas allowed a franchise-high 511 points, the first time they have given up over 500 points in the 66-year history of the team. (Werder)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is no stranger to being second-guessed; that comes with the territory for Philadelphia sports. He was put on the spot again after deciding to rest starters in Week 18 against the Commanders, leading to a loss. Had the Eagles won the game, they would have ended up being the No. 2 seed in the NFC due to the Bears falling to the Lions. Sirianni thought the chance for rest outweighed the chance to get another home playoff game.

“I knew this was an outcome, that these things could happen,” Sirianni said, via the Associated Press. “One thing I could guarantee was giving them rest. I couldn’t guarantee them anything else. Being healthy and going into the playoffs healthy is a big deal for us.”

Giants

Giants WR Malik Nabers said he is unsure if he will be ready for Week 1 and continues to walk with a cane: “I had a lot messed up in my knee.” (Hughes)

Giants WR Malik Nabers said he is unsure if he will be ready for Week 1 and continues to walk with a cane: "I had a lot messed up in my knee." (Hughes)

won’t say if he got a contract extension, saying he doesn’t believe it matters how many years someone has left on their deal. (Hughes) Schoen admits he’s made mistakes, but believes the ownership is giving him room to correct things. (Hughes)