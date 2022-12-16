NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan called QB Brock Purdy the “most poised rookie” he’s ever coached.

“He’s definitely the most poised rookie I’ve ever had,” Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s been like that since he got here. From what I hear about him in college he was very similar, starting as a freshman. He’s been great. He was poised all week, even being unsure whether he’d be able to go or not. I think that was uneasy for him because he didn’t know what to expect until he got into the game, but under the circumstances we didn’t have any other options.”

Cardinals

Regarding former OL coach Sean Kugler filing a Request for Arbitration, the organization released a statement that they have “good cause” for Kugler’s termination: “As an ongoing legal matter, we are going to refrain from comment other than to say that the team is confident the process will result in a much different set of facts than those presented today and that it had good cause to terminate Mr. Kugler’s employment.” (Ian Rapoport)

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph said DE Zach Allen will miss a week or two after undergoing hand surgery. (Josh Weinfuss)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that WR D’Wayne Eskridge (hand) is getting close to returning. (Curtis Crabtree)

is expected to undergo surgery on his fractured finger and could only miss one game as he recovers. Carroll said they are “very optimistic” that Lockett will be able to return quickly. (Curtis Crabtree)

Carroll said that X-Rays on LB Jordyn Brooks‘ neck injury came back negative and doesn’t have any structural issues: “All the pictures that they took were negative so that’s a good sign. But he’s got some soreness so we’re going to go through a process and try to alleviate the discomfort. But there’s no structural issues right now.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)