NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Aaron Donald, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy feels he’s in a different place now compared to this time last year given he has a better understanding of their offense and he’s able to rely on his experience.

“So those are all things that were sort of on my plate last year, and then obviously trying to win every single week and get this team to the end,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebZone. “And so now, I guess this year, just being more familiar with the offense, who I am and all that, it’s a little different. But it’s good to sort of watch the games from last year and sort of remember just the feeling and the emotions of playing in a playoff game. It’s good. It’s huge for me as a quarterback to go back to those moments and sort of remember what it feels like. So those are things that I’m sort of banking on.”

Purdy recalled feeling tense in his first playoff appearance last year and has better knowledge of what to expect.

“So those were things I sort of had to learn,” Purdy said. “And watching the film, you get back into that feeling of last year and the first time in a playoff game. So it’s sort of good to remember those kinds of things moving forward, sort of understanding what to expect for the first playoff game this year for me.”

Rams

Rams DT Aaron Donald has one year left in his contract but a potential out in his deal this offseason. When asked about Donald’s future with the team, Sean McVay said they would reserve those conversations for a later time.

“I think those conversations occur at the appropriate time,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “There’s so much emotion that takes place right after a game and after a season. . . . And even I was reading earlier, you see [Eagles center] Jason Kelce, there’s all these assumptions and things like that and so I think you give guys the chance to really just digest the season, coaches and players alike, and then we’ll address all those things at the right time.”

Seahawks

Texas Tech CB Rayshad Williams met with the Seahawks at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)