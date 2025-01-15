NFC Notes: Brock Purdy Extension, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, Rams

49ers

When asked about 49ers QB Brock Purdy‘s looming contract extension, GM John Lynch said getting something done is “obviously a priority.”

“We’ll have some time here in the coming weeks to sit together and put our whole plan together,” Lynch said, via Eric Branch of the SF Chronicle. “That’s obviously a priority, that position (quarterback), and we’ll give it that attention.”

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has come under scrutiny after San Francisco’s poor 6-11 season. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe cites an anonymous former Patriots assistant who won a Super Bowl who points out there was similar criticism against Andy Reid before his success with the Chiefs.

“Within the coaches in the league, no one thinks any less of Kyle Shanahan,” the former Patriots assistant said. “It’s ludicrous to think they should get rid of him. Reid had these same criticisms early in his career, and now he’s clearly in the conversation for best coach ever. Kyle Shanahan’s criticisms are that he’s lost a couple of Super Bowls? OK, do you know how hard it is to get to the Super Bowl?”

The former Patriots assistant is confident Shanahan would quickly get a new job if San Francisco let him go.

“If you throw rocks at Kyle Shanahan and want him fired, he’s going to have a job in 30 seconds. Reid, it was that he couldn’t win the big one, and now he’s on the verge of winning three in a row. Kyle is going to be coaching for a long time. He’s going to have another chapter in his career where he’s going for three (Super Bowls) in a row.”

Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp had already evacuated his family as the wildfires raged toward his home in Los Angeles and spoke about it after the team’s win over the Vikings on Monday night.

“I can see my neighborhood from the field,” Kupp told FOX Sports. “We could see the smoke like right on top of our neighborhood in the middle of practice. As soon as practice was over, guys were running to the parking lot to go get their stuff and be able to make sure their families were good.”

“It was huge,” Kupp added about the win. “It was an opportunity to shine, a moment to provide some joy, something that has been so contrary to what has been the week for people. Being able to run out there and see all those people that sacrificed to come to Arizona, in the midst of everything that’s going on, and still make the trip to come watch a football game. We felt the responsibility to make sure we were ready to go.”

Rams QB Matthew Stafford and LB Michael Hoecht spoke about the fans’ continued support during difficult times in California.

“I just tried to go out there and be aggressive,” Stafford commented. “At this time of year, it doesn’t really reward you to be timid. You have to go out there and make plays; you have to go out and win games in the playoffs. You can’t just hope that things fall your way.”

“Running out of the tunnel and just hearing the noise and just seeing the amount of blue that was in the stands, I’m just so thankful that all those people traveled,” Hoecht added. “It means the world to us that they came to support. Hopefully, it means the world to them that we can continue to battle and continue to fight for them.”

Rams

The Rams tied a playoff record with nine sacks against the Vikings, with rookie Jared Verse returning a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown. Rams HC Sean McVay said after the game that it was a sign that the team is playing its best defense when the season is on the line.

“I think we had a great rush plan and I think ultimately it’s about the players bringing it to life, having a real understanding of what we were trying to get done, what was the intent,” McVay said. “They have really played excellent football as of late. They are peaking at the right time. They’re not showing any of that youth that you would think as you play your 18th game in the season. I’m proud of them. They came through in a big way and they were instrumental in us being able to advance.”

Rams TE Tyler Higbee was hospitalized because he was “coughing up a little bit of blood” but was able to make the trip home and will play Sunday, according to McVay. (Jourdan Rodrigue)