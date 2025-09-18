NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Josh Jobe, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy (shoulder, toe) was limited at practice on Wednesday, per HC Kyle Shanahan . (Nick Wagoner)

(shoulder, toe) was limited at practice on Wednesday, per HC . (Nick Wagoner) It is possible Purdy could serve as the No. 2 quarterback in this game, Shanahan said. (Matt Maiocco)

Purdy was a limited practice again on Thursday.

Rams

New Rams CB Tre Brown is on his third team in the NFC West after signing in Los Angeles. He was drafted by the Seahawks and spent the first four years of his career there before signing a prove-it deal with the 49ers this offseason. Unfortunately he was hurt in camp and released, but that led to his chance with the Rams who are banged up at cornerback.

“He’s a guy that coaching against him, he’s physical, stout at the point of attack, has good short space quickness and lateral agility,” Rams HC Sean McVay said via USA Today’s Cameron DaSilva. “There’s a familiarity having gone against him when he was in Seattle. I think he brings some speed to the perimeter where he can do some different things, hopefully to potentially help us on special teams.”

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Josh Jobe is quickly blooming into one of the team’s best success stories as a developmental player. A former undrafted free agent out of Alabama who played his first two years with the Eagles, Jobe landed on the Seahawks practice squad last year and gradually worked his way up behind the scenes. The Seahawks re-signed him this offseason to a deal with just $300,000 guaranteed, but Jobe seized a grip on the starting job and has yet to relinquish it.

“What you see is what you get with Jobe — he takes pride in his performance,” Seahawks DB coach Karl Scott said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “There’s nobody that cares more about the output of what he puts on the field than him. You can tell that in his preparation, how he goes about things. He cares about it; he’s a smart guy. The questions he asks, he’s ahead of stuff a lot of times.

“Most importantly, he’s a competitor. One of the biggest insults you can tell Jobe is he can’t do something. He’s going to find a way.”

The Seahawks are especially proud of how Jobe’s development serves as an example to everyone on the back of the depth chart and the practice squad of what’s possible with hard work.

“We’re rolling 70 deep,” Seahawks S Julian Love said, counting the team’s 17-man practice squad. “If you’re down (on the practice squad), you’ve always got to be ready to go. There’s a pride in that. It’s a cool culture to be a part of. … It just heightens the amount of preparation for everybody. It’s exciting. You know you can actually get a shot here if you’re doing the right things.”