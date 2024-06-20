NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Marvin Harrison Jr., 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy has been the topic of debate as the team fails to get over the hump and win the Super Bowl. Despite the criticism, LB Fred Warner has the utmost belief in Purdy and believes Purdy will be the reason they reach their goals.

“People gotta understand and remember that he’s only going into Year 3,” Warner said, via the Candlestick Chronicles podcast. “But you’d think he’s going into Year 7 like me because that’s just the presence that he holds and the type of guy that he is. And I think what’s been cool to see is just his growth and maturity as a leader in our locker room, and the guy, right? And he’s earned every bit of that in the way that he’s worked, and the way that he’s played – especially in the biggest moments.”

“He’s had a lot of experience just within a short two years, and his best ball is ahead of him which is scary because he has played at an MVP level. When the time does come he’ll be the reason we have an opportunity to win a Super Bowl.”

Cardinals

The Cardinals expect big things from first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr. in his first season. Arizona WR Michael Wilson complimented Harrison’s ability to pick stuff up quickly and discussed his desire to be on Harrison’s level.

“I mean he really hasn’t had any busts in the playbook and I think he’s very perspicacious and always seeking information and very self-aware,” Wilson said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “I think my mindset is whether he’s here or not doesn’t change my job description and more role. My role is to be as good as a player that I can be, to catch the football when it comes to me, and to maximize myself and become as good as I possibly can be.”

“With that being said, I still have the utmost confidence in myself and just how highly I speak of Marvin, I think I can be in that same tier in that category and that’s my personal goal too is to eventually become one of the best receivers in the NFL. And I want to go from being a good receiver last year to being a great receiver.”

Rams

Rams NT Bobby Brown said he’s excited to be able to rush the passer more often in the team’s system.

“I’ve been more of a run-stuff guy since I got to college, even though I had five sacks my last year,” Brown said, via Rams Wire. “Once I got here, I haven’t played a third down to rush the passer. So now it’s just a whole different world, being able to play my game going to a different world I haven’t played in awhile, but it’s fun.”