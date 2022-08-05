NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Chris Godwin, Falcons, Marcus Mariota, Saints, Michael Thomas

Buccaneers

Jeff Darlington, citing a source, reports that Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin ‘s return to practice on Friday is “on schedule” with his recovery from ACL and MCL surgery.

‘s return to practice on Friday is “on schedule” with his recovery from ACL and MCL surgery. Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles was glad to see Godwin return but added that they aren’t “getting our hopes up” just yet: “It’s good to see him out there. We’re not getting our hopes up.” (Rick Stroud)

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said that QB Marcus Mariota currently has a “good rhythm” at training camp.

“Certainly his experiences brought him to this place,” Smith said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “And he’s in a good rhythm. He’s in a good flow out there.”

Mariota feels that he has a great opportunity with Atlanta and feels he learned a lot from Raiders QB Derek Carr during his time in Las Vegas.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to prove, not only to myself but to those who have believed in me,” Mariota said. “So, I’m excited. The last couple of years was a great reset. I learned a lot from Derek. I learned a lot from being there. I feel ready to go.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen expects WR Michael Thomas (ankle) to start team drills in the near future but didn’t put an exact timeline on his return. (Mike Triplett)

expects WR (ankle) to start team drills in the near future but didn’t put an exact timeline on his return. (Mike Triplett) The Saints had an interest in LB Anthony Barr this offseason, but he wound up signing with Dallas. (Jeff Duncan)

this offseason, but he wound up signing with Dallas. (Jeff Duncan) Saints HC Dennis Allen said the team isn’t worried about QB Jameis Winston‘s knee. Allen said the maintenance part of managing the injury is behind Winston and they’re focused on continuous improvement at this juncture: “I think we’re past the point where we’re trying have a maintenance plan on the knee. I think we’re in a good spot there. I think it’s really just about continuing to get better at the quarterback position.” (John Hendrix)