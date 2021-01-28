NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The risk the Buccaneers took by adding mercurial WR Antonio Brown in the middle of the season was that the volatile veteran would hurt the locker room chemistry more than he would help on the field. Brown hasn’t been a world-beater on the field but he also has been a surprising asset in the locker room according to GM Jason Licht.

“He has been nothing short of spectacular,” Licht said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “His attitude, his work ethic, which everybody knows, he works very hard, but just his attitude. He’s actually been mentoring players. I see him on the sideline this year, talking to Leonard Fournette saying, ‘Hey, be patient. Your time will come. Be a team player.’ And it’s really a remarkable moment to see Antonio Brown being a mentor. It’s been spectacular. Couldn’t be happier with him, what he’s done for us as a player, but also what he’s done for us as a teammate. A lot of people wouldn’t think you would be saying that about him, but I am.”

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated could see the Falcons keeping veteran QB Matt Ryan for next season because they likely won’t get enough value for him in the trade market.

Breer believes Ryan is more valuable to the organization as a "bridge" to their next potential quarterback if they select one in the 2021 Draft.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons are hiring Des Kitchings as their new RB coach. He was the co-offensive coordinator and RB coach at South Carolina.

Kitchings will replace ST coordinator and former RB coach Bernie Parmalee, who won't be retained.

It’s not a secret that the Panthers will look hard at their quarterback position this offseason after seeing room for improvement from what they got out of starting QB Teddy Bridgewater this past season. Panthers HC Matt Rhule, who’s coaching one of the teams at the Senior Bowl, offered some insight into what Carolina is looking for in a potential quarterback. The first few attributes arguably describe Bridgewater, the last two might show why the team is potentially looking at replacing him.

“Just in general, I think you want someone who’s elitely intelligent. I think you want someone who’s a tremendous leader,” Rhule said via Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer. “I think you want someone who’s accurate. I think you want someone who has arm talent to make all the throws. And I think you want someone who has a history of making plays in crucial situations, that’s just very urgent.”